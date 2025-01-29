Dennis Rodmanis widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. A five-time champion with stints on legendary teams like the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls, the versatile forward built his reputation on elite rebounding and relentless defense.

During his career, Rodman led the NBA in rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons. He topped the league in defensive rebounds in 1992, 1993, and 1998, and was the leader in offensive rebounds from 1991-94 and again in 1996-97.

Known for his tough defensive assignments, Rodman faced off against some of the league’s all-time greats. While he acknowledged three particularly challenging opponents, he ultimately highlighted one as the toughest.

Interestingly, despite his intense battles with Michael Jordan during his time with the “Bad Boys” Pistons, Rodman didn’t name MJ among his toughest defensive assignments. Instead, he spoke about his encounters with Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Alonzo Mourning.

Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls argues with an official during a playoff game against the Miami Heat. (Andy Lyons /Allsport/Getty Images)

Rodman reflects on guarding NBA greats

In 2021, Rodman appeared on the “Straight Talk” program at the Wilmington Public Library, where he looked back on his incredible NBA career. During the interview, he was asked which player—among Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Alonzo Mourning—was the hardest to guard. Rodman provided insight into defending all three before ultimately singling out the one he found most challenging.

“Shaq had a problem with me because, you know, I’m the only guy who could hold him down—three or four points, five points, stuff like that,” Rodman said, reflecting on his matchups with O’Neal during his dominant years with the Lakers.

Then he addressed Mourning: “Alonzo Mourning literally, literally, passionately just hated me because I just got in his head all the time. He’s stronger and stuff like that, but, you know, I didn’t worry about that”.

Finally, Rodman spoke about Karl Malone, naming the Hall of Famer as his toughest matchup. “Karl Malone, you know I love Karl Malone. He was tough as hell though. But yeah, just Karl Malone—I can call one out of all three of those guys the toughest,” Rodman concluded.

Rodman’s pick for the GOAT

In a 2022 interview with the NBA 2K YouTube channel, Rodman shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate and picked his former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

“You guys are going to find out a really cool story about this guy who changed the game of basketball literally for all of us and for all of you kids today because you buy this guy’s stuff, and all this stuff is like gold. I think he’s the best,” Rodman said.

Rodman expressed his admiration for Jordan’s work ethic and the impact he had on the global basketball community. “He brought a lot to the entire basketball community around the world,” Rodman said. “That work ethic—that he just went to the gym and worked—was something that I appreciated from MJ”.

Jordan’s influence on the NBA transcended the court. His iconic playstyle and unrelenting drive inspired future generations, solidifying his legacy as not just a player but a transformative figure in the history of the game.