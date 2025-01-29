Exclusive: Serbia coach Viktor Troicki blasts treatment of Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was involved in plenty of drama during his Australian Open campaign. With the Davis Cup right around the corner, the Serbian coach Viktor Troicki now speaks up about it and claims Djokovic is being treated badly, while he also mentions the Channel Nine reporter Tony Jones should be fired and banned from covering tennis for life.

Bolavip are present in Copenhagen, where the Davis Cup clash between Denmark and Serbia takes place Friday and Saturday. Ahead of that series, we had the opportunity to speak to former No. 12 in the world and current coach for the Serbian Davis Cup team, Viktor Troicki.

Here, he shared his thoughts on the drama that circulated around Djokovic during the Australian Open. Djokovic picked up an injury during his match against Carlos Alcaraz, and despite winning that match, he couldn’t finish the following match against Alexander Zverev, where he was forced to retire due to a muscle tear injury.

Troicki slams ‘disrespectful and disappointing’ behavior towards Djokovic

Immediately after the Serbian’s retirement against Zverev, the crowd were booing Djokovic, which Viktor Troicki noticed and found very disrespectful and disappointing.

“They were booing him after the injury, which I don’t think happens in any sport. Not even in soccer, where the crowd is normally more wild. When someone gets injured in soccer, even an opponent, they will applaud you and wish you to get better,” he initially says to Bolavip and continues by saying:

“That’s why it was surprising to see, especially in a place where he has played his best tennis and has won 10 titles, that he got booed after the injury. It was really disrespectful and disappointing.

“They are booing him in the crowd, which was not happening before in Australia. I think they were admiring his results more and greeting the champion with more respect in the past.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is embraced by Alexander Zverev of Germany after retiring from the Men’s Singles Semifinal during day 13 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.

Troicki claims Channel 9 reporter should be ‘fired’ and ‘banned’ from covering tennis

The famous Channel Nine reporter Tony Jones was a part of one of the most widely covered situations, after he claimed in the studio that Djokovic has been and is overrated, just as he ended his comments by saying “kick him out”. Something he said in front of a big Serbian crowd, which Djokovic found insultive and offensive.

“There was the situation around channel nine, which I noticed as well. If I had hired that journalist (Tony Jones, ed.), I would have fired him straight away. He would never work in sports again,” says Viktor Troicki.

“I think they are treating Novak worse and worse. It is surprising and disappointing to see the greatest player of all time experiencing so many bad things happening in Australia again. After Covid and what they did to him a few years ago, it has never been the same.”

Later on, Tony Jones has given Djokovic an official apology, however Serbian coach Viktor Troicki thinks the reporter should face bigger consequences.

“To mock an athlete during the tournament is unacceptable. I don´t think an apology is enough. I think he should be banned for life from covering tennis”, he ends the interview with Bolavip.

Davis Cup will be without Djokovic

Despite being the name who got the most attention at the media day in Copenhagen, Djokovic won’t actually play for Serbia in Denmark, due to the injury he picked up against Zverev.

The matches take place both Friday and Saturday in the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, where Denmark have seen their chances increase due to the absence of Novak Djokovic.

This round in Davis Cup is the 1st qualifier round and the winner qualifies for 2nd qualifiers, where it is going to be decided, which eight teams will play in the Davis Cup finals.