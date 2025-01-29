Jerry Jones promised big changes for the Dallas Cowboys, aiming to end the historic franchise’s title drought. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in three decades and the NFC East looks daunting in the near future with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

His first big move was letting go of Mike McCarthy without offering him a contract extension. Then, when everyone expected a big-name replacement, Jones chose a familiar face, promoting Brian Schottenheimer, who had been the offensive coordinator for the past two years.

Now, the key lies in Schottenheimer’s coaching staff. These decisions are crucial for a project that already has three stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, but needs to strengthen the supporting cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator?

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed that Matt Eberflus will be the team’s new defensive coordinator. The former head coach of the Chicago Bears takes the place of Mike Zimmer, who was with the team for just one season.

Who is Matt Eberflus?

Matt Eberflus already has experience working for the Cowboys. Between 2011 and 2017, he was part of Jason Garrett’s staff, holding various positions such as pass game coordinator and linebackers coach.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones makes big decision about Dak Prescott contract and future with Cowboys

However, the stage that catapulted him in the NFL was his work as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons. That earned him the opportunity to sign as head coach with the Bears in 2022, where he struggled despite having names at the quarterback position like Justin Fields and Caleb Williams.