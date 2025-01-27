Trending topics:
NFL

Pete Carroll interrupted during Raiders press conference by former Seahawks RB and Super Bowl champion

Pete Carroll received a funny visit during his introductory press conference as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was someone he knows very well—former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

By Richard Tovar

Pete Carroll speaks as he is introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders during a news conference also introducing John Spytek as the team's general manager at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.
© Getty ImagesPete Carroll speaks as he is introduced as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders during a news conference also introducing John Spytek as the team's general manager at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on January 27, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

Pete Carroll is taking his first steps as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, a team in need of someone with his experience and Super Bowl-winning pedigree, as he did with the Seattle Seahawks. Recently, during his introductory press conference, a former player from his old team playfully interrupted him.

During the press conference, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch interrupted Carroll with a loud and clear shout from the back: “RRRAAIDERRRSSSSS!” Lynch earned his only Super Bowl ring playing under Carroll in Seattle.

Developing story…

