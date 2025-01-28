Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Lamar Jackson star Ravens teammate claims Josh Allen, Bills were ‘robbed’ against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills managed to stop Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL playoffs, but they eventually came up short against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

By Martín O’donnell

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a statement by defeating Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. But once again, they failed to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Only three points separated Allen and company from Super Bowl LIX, though some feel that the result would’ve been different had the referees granted a critical first down to the Bills early in the fourth quarter.

One of Jackson’s best teammates, for instance, went as far as suggesting that Buffalo was ‘robbed’ on that play. We’re talking about Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who shared his thoughts on social media.

Advertisement

They lowkey did rob the Bills from the 4th down conversion. Josh definitely crossed the line,” Humphrey wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), in reference to a quarterback sneak by Allen that turned the ball over to the Chiefs on downs.

Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey in action with the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

The call that affected Allen, Bills against the Chiefs

The play in question took place with 13:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills, leading 22-21 in the game, faced a fourth-and-one situation at Kansas City’s 41-yard line. Sean McDermott decided to keep the offensive unit on the field to try and get the first down with Allen’s legs.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany takes a shot at Bills fans after Chiefs make Super Bowl LIX

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany takes a shot at Bills fans after Chiefs make Super Bowl LIX

As the Chiefs defense stopped Allen near the line of scrimmage, the refs considered that the Bills quarterback fell short of yards. After watching a replay, even though the images still looked unclear, the NFL officiating crew stood by its original decision.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say it may have been a game-changing moment, as Mahomes went on to score a rushing touchdown in the following drive, putting the Chiefs in front by 29-22 after a successful two-point conversion pass.

Allen orchestrated a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the Bills’ next possession to tie the score, but Kansas City responded with the field goal that ended up making the difference at Arrowhead.

Advertisement

McDermott believes Allen got the first down in Kansas City

Speaking to reporters after his team’s loss, McDermott let everyone know that, even though he wasn’t sure about which angles were used in the replay, he thought that Allen got the first down.

NFL News: Sean McDermott’s message to Josh Allen, Bills after another playoff loss to Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Sean McDermott’s message to Josh Allen, Bills after another playoff loss to Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

I thought he had it. Just short of the line was actually the first down, what it looked like to me when it was sitting next to me with the marker, just inside that white stripe was the first down and it looked like he got to it. That’s all I can say,” McDermott stated.

Advertisement

For many, this call will go down as a big “what if” in the Bills’ season. Either way, it would be unfair to take credit away from the Chiefs. At the end of the day, Mahomes is still unbeaten against Allen in four playoff games. And now he’s chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

MLB Rumors: Mets’ alleged Pete Alonso offer could spell trouble for Blue Jays
MLB

MLB Rumors: Mets’ alleged Pete Alonso offer could spell trouble for Blue Jays

MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen’s brutal honesty about Pete Alonso’s contract talks
MLB

MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen’s brutal honesty about Pete Alonso’s contract talks

Will Howard reflects on his experience with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAAF
College Football

Will Howard reflects on his experience with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAAF

Better Collective Logo