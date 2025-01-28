Josh Allen continued to prove why he might be this year’s NFL MVP with a strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. But once again, it wasn’t enough for the Buffalo Bills, who will watch the Super Bowl from home one more time. And many are blaming Dalton Kincaid for it.

With the Bills trailing 32-29 on fourth-and-five from their own 47-yard line, the second-year tight end failed to catch a pass from Allen, who threw the football under pressure in Buffalo’s last possession in Kansas City.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Allen firmly came to his teammate’s defense. The Bills quarterback made sure to shoulder the blame, claiming that it’s his job to get the best out of Kincaid.

Allen strongly defends Kincaid after dropped catch against Chiefs

“I got to be better for him. I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise,” Allen said, via ESPN. “… He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him. That’s what it comes down to, and get him more involved.“

Josh Allen #17 and Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Utah, Kincaid immediately embraced an important role on Allen’s offense. In his rookie year, the tight end recorded 73 catches on 91 targets for 673 yards and two touchdowns.

Though his numbers decreased in 2024, Kincaid continued to be a dependable weapon for Allen, with the TE racking up 44 receptions on 75 targets for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen shows optimism in Bills and Kincaid’s future

Therefore, Allen knows it’d be a mistake to throw him under the bus for a single play. At the end of the day, the Bills quarterback is confident that Kincaid could become an even more valuable asset for the franchise as he develops.

“I know he’s been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn’t have played he was in, but he’s a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he’s approached this year. He’s going to be so much better next year. Let his body heal up, and I’m going to be better, better for him, and I can promise you that,” Allen said.

The Bills once again have to watch how the Chiefs challenge for yet another Super Bowl victory while they continue to wait for the elusive trophy. It hurts right now, but Allen believes that the future is still bright for the franchise, especially thanks to players like Kincaid.