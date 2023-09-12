Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and as such, mlutiple teams will keep tabs on his situation when he says he’s not happy.

Giannis set some conditions to sign a contract extension with the franchise next summer. And while that might not mean anything, it could also raise some concerns within the organization.

That’s why former Toronto Raptors assistant and new Bucks coach Adrian Griffin wanted to make it loud and clear that he has no issue whatsoever with Giannis or his winning mindset.

Adrian Griffin Lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo

“Well, Giannis and I are on the same page,” Griffin told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have a great relationship so far and he’s been just pleasant to get to know. He wants to win and I want to win and it’s that simple.”

“So I respect him. I respect thaw he’s accomplished in this league and we’re here together to win,” he added. “So I have no problem with that. I think it’s a great partnership. We’re going to lead the team together. When he leads, the others will follow, so I think it’s great.”

Of course, it’ll now be up to the organization to actually prove him that they want to win as badly as he does. Otherwise, don’t be shocked if multiple teams come on knocking with a big offer.