Karl-Anthony Towns credits New York Knicks legend as key inspiration for his NBA journey

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks secured a 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors, further establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Karl-Anthony Towns played a pivotal role in the victory, and afterward, he credited a franchise legend as a major inspiration throughout his NBA career.

Patrick Ewing was courtside at Madison Square Garden to witness the Knicks’ victory, and after the game, Karl-Anthony Towns took a moment to reflect on the impact of the franchise legend. “I mean, that’s the legend. That’s the man who built Mecca,” the 29-year-old center remarked. “For me to grow up watching him play, and now for him to watch me play in the Mecca, is a humbling experience.”

Towns went on to express the deep personal connection he feels with Ewing, whose career inspired him as a child dreaming of playing in the NBA. “To be able to have him sit courtside like that… The little kid in me is jumping for joy. So I’m really honored. I’m blessed to have this opportunity,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony certainly didn’t disappoint his idol, putting together a stellar performance that was key to the Knicks’ victory. The 29-year-old center led the team with 27 points, matching forward OG Anunoby for the game-high. In addition to his scoring, Towns grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 2 assists during his 34 minutes on the floor.

Asking about his impressive performance, a reporter referenced assistant coach Andy Greer’s halftime comment, saying, “He mentioned that you make scoring look easy. Does it feel that way some nights?” Towns responded thoughtfully, emphasizing the dedication behind his success. “I work really hard on my game, so what you call easy is a lot of hours and work I put in.”

Advertisement

Shaquille O Neal, Orlando Magic, Patrick Ewing NY Knicks 1992 New York Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

Knicks’ season on the rise

The victory over Toronto elevated the Knicks to a 25-13 record, solidifying their place in third in the Eastern Conference standings. Towns expressed pride in the team’s progress. “It’s great for the vibes, great for the team, great for the city. Every win means a lot, so to go on the right side is good,” he said, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum as the Knicks aim to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Advertisement

Patrick Ewing’s legacy in New York

When Towns called Ewing “the man who built Mecca,” he wasn’t exaggerating. Widely regarded as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, Ewing was the heart of the Knicks for 15 seasons. Selected first overall in the 1985 NBA Draft, he earned Rookie of the Year honors, became an 11-time NBA All-Star, and won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA, including one as part of the legendary Dream Team in 1992.

see also Former NY Knicks star Stephon Marbury names the 3 greatest NBA players of all time

Ewing’s impact on the Knicks was so profound that the franchise retired his iconic No. 33 jersey. For players like Towns, Ewing represents not just Knicks greatness but also the enduring legacy of basketball excellence at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement