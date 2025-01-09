In the 2025 NFL playoffs, the Denver Broncos will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills. Von Miller, a former star of the AFC West club, has sent a strong message to the Broncos ahead of this highly anticipated reunion.

The Broncos have returned to the playoffs after a nine-year absence. In 2015, Von Miller led one of the most dominant defenses in NFL history to Super Bowl 50, where they defeated the Carolina Panthers to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Unfortunately, the subsequent seasons were disappointing. Miller left Denver in 2021 to join the Rams, where he won another Super Bowl. Now, the linebacker is set to reunite with his former team, but this time he will be defending the Bills‘ jersey in a highly anticipated Wild Card matchup in Buffalo.

Von Miller sends a clear message to the Broncos ahead of 2025 playoff reunion

For many Broncos fans, the 2025 NFL playoffs bring mixed emotions. While they are thrilled to see their team back in the postseason, they now face one of the club’s greatest legends in history.

The Broncos’ last playoff appearance was in the 2015 season. That year, the team boasted an outstanding defense, with Von Miller earning the Super Bowl 50 MVP title following his remarkable performance against the Panthers.

Their paths diverged in the following years, but now they cross once again. Von Miller is now playing for the Bills, a team entering the 2025 playoffs as favorites, looking to defeat the Broncos for a spot in the next round.

Miller understands the challenge of facing the team that gave him his start in the NFL. The 35-year-old linebacker is pleased to see the Broncos back in the playoffs but hopes to defeat them in the Wild Card round.

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“It’s all love,” Miller said on Thursday on press conference. “I can’t even start to play a delusion of it’s hatred … I can’t even start to play that game. I would put myself so far in a place that’s not even close to being reality. It would be hurtful to the way I want to play. I love those guys. I love everything about the Denver Broncos.”

When will the Broncos vs. Bills Wild Card game be played?

The Bills will host the Wild Card game against the Broncos at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo enters the matchup as the clear favorite, but Denver’s strong finish to the regular season should not be underestimated by Josh Allen’s team.

This exciting game is scheduled for Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The Bills are currently favored by 8.5 points, according to oddsmakers.

