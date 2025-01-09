Who joins Wayne Gretzky? Vincent Trochek, Sam Reinhart name their Top-3 NHL players of all time

The NHL has existed for over a century, with professional hockey stretching even further back into history. Over the years, the ice has seen numerous superstars and generational talents. While the debate over who is the best to ever play is never-ending, Edmonton Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky is undoubtedly one of them, his name becoming synonymous with hockey. When asked about the top three in the league’s history, current stars like Vincent Trocheck and Sam Reinhart revealed their podium choices.

Gretzky has transcended the sport itself, cementing his place as one of the greatest athletes in the world. No list can be taken seriously if “The Great One” isn’t featured on it. Wayne shattered every record in the books and etched his name into the history of the NHL, his feats are still chased to this day, yet not many have gotten close to his numbers.

Players are oftenly asked about their favorite players to watch growing up, and who the best to ever play were. Opinions differ, because just like with fans, they each look for different things in a player, and take into consideration different aspects from their game. However, whatever the position, every single one of the NHL stars will say Gretzky belongs in the top three, and just a handful will say he isn’t first.

During a collaboration with GQ Sports, several current NHL players, including New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, were asked to name their top three players of all time. They could have simply asked: “Along with Wayne Gretzky, who are the two other greatest players in NHL history?”

Wayne Gretzky talks to the crowd during the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Reunion at Rexall Place on October 10, 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Wayne Gretzky talks to the crowd during the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Reunion at Rexall Place on October 10, 2014 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Wayne [Gretzky], Mario [Lemieux], and Bobby Orr,” Trocheck answered, via GQ Sports. His combination was probably the most common among the players interviewed.

However, Reinhart issued a slightly different top three, showing great praise to one active player in the league, and arguably the best player of this generation. “Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, and Mario Lemieux,” Reinhart said, supporting the Pittsburgh Penguins legends-duo.

Sid, The Kid

Few players have inspired as much fanfare and euphoria from such a young age as Sidney Crosby. Nicknamed “Sid the Kid“, Crosby made waves all over Canada since he was a teenager and showcased his abilities in local rinks. He scored 106 goals and tallied 111 assists as a fourteen-year-old in his junior team, grabbing headlines all over the country. The young kid from Nova Scotia was the real deal—maybe even a hockey messiah.

From that moment on, Crosby was closely followed by the media, with scouts attending every game he played. He went on to dominate the QMJHL, shattering records and earning MVP honors as a rookie. After much anticipation, he finally entered the NHL in 2005 as the first overall selection by the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada celebrates after scoring the matchwinning goal in overtime during the ice hockey men’s gold medal game between USA and Canada on day 17 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 28, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.

Much anticipation and hype surrounded him, with the hopes of the franchise resting squarely on his shoulders. Mario Lemieux played alongside Crosby, passing the magic wand in Steel City to the young league sensation. From that moment onwards, the franchise in Pittsburgh didn’t have to worry once about their post-Lemieux era, they were in great hands.

Gold Rush

Crosby hoisted the Stanley Cup thrice in Pittsburgh, in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Crosby has won almost every individual trophy in the NHL, boasting two Conn Smythes, two Hart Memorial, and three Ted Lindsay Trophy wins, among many other accolades.

Though a legend in Pittsburgh, Crosby is equally celebrated north of the 41st parallel. He scored what is perhaps the most memorable goal in Canada’s history: the golden-goal overtime winner against the USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Sidney added another gold medal to his résumé by leading the Maple Leafs to victory at the 2015 IIHF World Championship.

Crosby became the 26th player ever to strike gold in the Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship, and hoist the Stanley Cup. To make it even sweeter, he was the first to achieve this feat while serving as captain of all three winning teams.

It’s tough to narrow down the great talents in NHL history to just three. However, there’s no doubt that Gretzky is a lock. Who joins him can vary widely—from all-time legends of the past to today’s superstars—and there aren’t many wrong answers. Any three can top the list, as long as one of them isn’t just “a one” but “The Great One.”

