Golden State Warriors will play against Sacramento Kings in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

The Warriors have had a bad start to this 2022/2023 season. Contrary to what was thought, taking into account that just a few months ago they won the title with great authority. In their first 10 games of the season they are 3-7. On the other hand, they have 7 consecutive losses and of course they want to break that streak.

The Sacramento Kings have not had a good start to the season either. Although in their case, they have played 8 games in this 2022/2023 with a record of 3-5. The California franchise is looking to reach the playoffs after 16 seasons without being able to be in the postseason. At the moment, they are a bit far from that, but of course, there is still a long way to go until the end of the regular phase.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that these rivals will play today, November 7, will be the second between them in the season. In the first of them, which took place on October 23, the victory was for the Golden State Warriors by 130-125. It was the last game won by the Warriors before the 7-game losing streak.

How to Watch or Live Stream Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings to be played today, November 7 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports, Bay Area.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have already given their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM site, the Golden State Warriors with 1.30 odds are the favorites, while the Sacramento Kings have 3.60 odds.

BetMGM Golden State Warriors 1.30 Sacramento Kings 3.60

*Odds via BetMGM