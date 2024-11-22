Andy Reid sent a strong message to the Kansas City Chiefs before a must win game against the Carolina Panthers.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lost their perfect season against the Buffalo Bills. Now, Patrick Mahomes will try to bounce back as huge favorite to beat the Carolina Panthers.

Even after that first loss, the Chiefs still control their destiny to win the AFC West and clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs. During the last few years, Arrowhead Stadium has been a key factor to build a dynasty.

So, in their road to a third consecutive Super Bowl, Reid warned his players about a possible trap game. In such a tough business like the NFL, anything could happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Chiefs’ record right now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 9-1 record and are big favorites to get their tenth win of the season against the Carolina Panthers. However, Andy Reid admitted there’s nothing granted in the NFL.

Advertisement

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Panthers. They’re playing really good football right now. They’re well coached and they’ve got good players. They’re coming off two good wins. Offensively, they obviously have a good running back and a good quarterback. He is playing good football right now. Xavier Legette is also a great player. They’ve got a very good offensive line. So, they’re moving the football the last couple of games very well.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message and strong warning to Chiefs after loss against Bills

Are the Chiefs favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are not favorites to win the Super Bowl. After their loss against the Bills, the Detroit Lions took over that top spot. As things change fast in the NFL, Reid showed a lot of respect for the Panthers and asked his players to focus in what’s ahead and not in the loss against the Bills.

Advertisement

“We’re trying to focus on them (Panthers). That’s what’s happening. They’re coming off a bye week. They’re going to be fresh and ready to go. Defensively, it starts with their front. They’re ve got a good defensive front. Their linebackers fly around. In their secondary, they’ve got two good corners and two good safeties”.