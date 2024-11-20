NHL News: Kris Letang makes firm statement on Sidney Crosby, Penguins teammates after upsetting loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins can’t stay out of their own way, losing four of their last five games. At home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Penguins failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead and fell to Tampa Bay in overtime, 3-2. After another frustrating loss, defenseman Kris Letang sent Sidney Crosby and the rest of his teammates a strong message.

The Penguins sit near the NHL‘s basement and haven’t shown signs of improvement. Pittsburgh already has 14 losses in the season and only half as many wins. The historic core of Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Kris Letang is nearing its final rounds and the players around them are not providing enough firepower.

Pittsburgh needs to get their season back together. Trade rumours are already making their way into the franchise’s facilities. If the results don’t get any better, it won’t be long before teams come knocking into Kyle Dubas’ office asking for some of the top talents in the Black and Gold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the team struggles on every department of the game, and as the buzz around the building gets to the players, Letang sent out a strong statement to Crosby and the rest of the Penguins.

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on during the first period Krakenat Climate Pledge Arena on February 29, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

“I just trust the personnel we have, the guys that I’ve won with in the past, and guys that I’ve seen play,” Letang said, per The Hockey News. “The way they play, they have an edge to their game. And like I said, it’s just consistency. That’s just the key.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Penguins' Sidney Crosby issues strong warning to teammates after 3-2 OT loss to Lightning

“I think, it’s, for the most part, a problem of individual, and I think it’s translated into team performannce. I think we played two good periods, we let go one, and it’s enough to lose you the game. We have to be able to sustain 60 minutes of play and do it night in and night out, and we’re not doing that right now.”

Crosby voices comment to the team after loss to Tampa Bay

The Penguins captain Sidney Crosby didn’t stand idly after the deflating defeat to the Lightning. Pittsburgh failed to close out the win, allowing Tampa Bay to stage a comeback on the road. Crosby was vocal when addressing the loss postgame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think a good example is tonight. Teams are going to push,” Sidney Crosby said, via NHL.com. “We’ve got to find a way to elevate. I don’t think we’re trying to sit back. We’ve got to realize that and find ways to get momentum shifts back.“

When it rains, it pours

The Penguins must figure out a way to get back on track as soon as possible—ideally before they face the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on November 22. If Pittsburgh doesn’t bring their A-game, they could be in for a humiliating outing.