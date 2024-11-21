NBA News: Jason Kidd, Mavericks receive disappointing Luka Doncic injury update

After delivering an outstanding performance against the Pelicans, Luka Doncic underwent evaluation by the Dallas Mavericks' medical staff. However, the injury update ahead of their NBA Cup game was less optimistic than anticipated.

Just as the Dallas Mavericks appeared to be finding their stride, Luka Doncic has delivered disappointing news in the latest injury update. Ahead of the NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Jason Kidd will have to adjust his game plan.

Doncic, who has been the centerpiece of the Mavericks‘ success, will reportedly miss a few games due to a right wrist strain. ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on his X account, stating: “Luka Doncic has sustained a wrist injury and is expected to miss time, sources tell ESPN.”

Charania added further details: “Luka Doncic is expected to be re-evaluated in one week with a right wrist strain, sources said.” This timeline means the Mavericks star will be unavailable for at least the upcoming NBA Cup matchup against the Pelicans.

Losing Doncic, the driving force behind the Mavericks’ offense, is a significant blow as the team looks to maintain its momentum and Jason Kidd will need to make changes. His absence will place added pressure on the rest of the roster to step up in his stead.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks holds his elbow after a fall on the court in the first half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Kidd’s options to replace Doncic

As the Mavericks prepare for their upcoming games, Kidd faces the challenge of finding a reliable replacement for Doncic. Among the potential options, Klay Thompson stands out as a candidate to be the leader for the NBA Cup clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kidd must weigh his choices carefully, not only for this high-stakes tournament, but also for the challenges the team will face in the days ahead.

Another intriguing possibility is Daniel Gafford, who has been coming off the bench but delivering strong performances in recent games. The debate over whether Gafford or Dereck Lively II deserves a spot in the starting five has been gaining traction, with Gafford emerging as a serious contender for Kidd’s game plan. This could be the opportunity he’s been waiting for to solidify his role on the team.

Mavericks’ last game without Doncic

Kidd has already faced the challenge of leading the Mavericks without Luka Doncic. This occurred during their NBA Cup group stage matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In that game, the Mavericks adjusted their starting lineup by inserting P.J. Washington to fill Doncic’s spot. Washington rose to the occasion, delivering a standout performance that anchored the team’s efforts.

Washington had a career-best night, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the floor. He dropped a season-high 27 points, highlighted by a perfect 10-for-10 showing at the free-throw line. He also shot 7-of-13 from the field and an impressive 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Adding to his stellar performance, Washington grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded a block, cementing his status as the Mavericks’ standout player in Doncic’s absence.