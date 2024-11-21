Jerry Jones answered what he thinks about the possibility of hiring Deion Sanders as next head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has a big decision to make for the Dallas Cowboys after this season. The owner can give Mike McCarthy a contract extension or maybe start from scratch. Then, Deion Sanders could emerge as possible option.

Right now, there are many interesting candidates to become head coach of America’s Team. Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Kliff Kingsbury and even Bill Belichick.

However, fans and experts believe Deion could be a perfect match considering his previous experience playing for the Cowboys and the remarkable job he’s done with Colorado. Maybe the missing piece to finally fight for a Super Bowl in Dallas.

Will Deion Sanders be next head coach of Cowboys?

Jerry Jones had to answer that question during an interview with 105.3 The Fan as the owner was reminded that Michael Irvin directly asked him to hire Deion Sanders for the job.

“I think we’re way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL. One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter. Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that. That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together and getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado. All of that would go into your mind. But make no mistake about it, he’s one of the top people, young and old, that I’ve been around in the NFL.”

Who will be the next Cowboys head coach?

Jerry Jones didn’t give any clue about who could be the next head of the Dallas Cowboys, but, the owner indeed emphasized that a combination of Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur could turn around any franchise.

“He has got the kind of energy and would just jump at you as someone that young men would be inspired by and be led by. Of course, he’s got an outstanding boy there (Shedeur Sanders) and he is going to go extremely high in the Draft. There’s no question about that.”