NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco about Chiefs' RB position

Kareem Hunt has been the Kansas City Chiefs' starting running back during Isiah Pacheco's absence in the 2024 NFL season, but Andy Reid will have both of them available soon.

Injuries have been a problem for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season. One of the first weapons to go down was Isiah Pacheco, though Andy Reid immediately found a great replacement in Kareem Hunt.

However, the coach will have a big decision to make now that Pacheco is nearing a return to action. Will Reid keep Hunt as the starting running back? Or will he give the job back to Pacheco?

Reid prefers not to get ahead of himself. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach made it clear to Hunt and Pacheco that the coaches will try to make things work so that both can make an impact.

“We’ll find a way,” Reid said on having both Hunt and Pacheco on the field. “Both of them are good players, so we’ll find a way to get both of them in, if and when that takes place. That’s a good problem to have.”

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Reid not sure when Pacheco will return for Chiefs

During his media availability, Reid suggested Pacheco has made progress and could be back on the field soon. The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines since fracturing his fibula during the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

“We’ll see on both those two, Charles (Omenihu) and (Pacheco), kind of go through the practice, see where we’re at this week and go from there, but we’ll just have to see,” Reid said. “Day-by-day type of thing.”

While Reid has been cautious to provide a return date for Pacheco, he made sure to praise the running back for his work ethic during his recovery: “He’s a spark plug, emotionally. He’s something that way, and he’s worked his tail off to get to the point that he’s at now. We’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that’s sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that, though, that mentality. That’s what’s helped him get to this point.”

Pacheco expected to play for Chiefs in Week 12

After missing Pacheco for weeks, it looks like Reid and Patrick Mahomes will recover their key weapon for the running game. On NFL GameDay Morning before the Week 11 games, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport claimed Pacheco is expected to play in Week 12.

On Sunday, November 24, the Chiefs will hit the road for the second week in a row to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Reid, meanwhile, has yet to give any sign on whether the Chiefs plan to activate Pacheco for that game.