How did Ben Roethlisberger go from NFL superstar to millionaire mogul? Discover the impressive net worth of the Steelers legend and the secrets behind his financial success beyond football. Check out his current fortune.

Ben Roethlisberger, the iconic quarterback who spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, becoming one of the most beloved players among fans, has amassed an impressive fortune since his retirement in 2022.

Known as “Big Ben“, the star holds a considerable sum in the bank, the result of his successful career that includes two Super Bowl championships, six Pro Bowl selections and a series of lucrative contracts.

Beyond the NFL contracts, his ability to strike deals with major brands like Nike has kept him at the top, earning millions annually from sponsorships alone. Since retiring, he has continued to enjoy the fruits of his success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth?

Ben Roethlisberger, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of November 2024. His annual salary is $23 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Marca.

Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a 43-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on November 2, 2014. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His fortune primarily comes from his 18 seasons in the NFL, during which he earned over $267 million in contracts. His highest single-season salary was $40 million in 2019, marking a truly remarkable achievement in his career.

Advertisement

Additionally, he has generated substantial income through endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Sprint, Panini, Fanatics and Upper Deck, earning between $1 million and $3 million annually, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Like other high-profile athletes, Roethlisberger has successfully diversified his income sources beyond his NFL salary, becoming a significant figure with a notable presence outside the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger’s earnings from Pittsburgh Steelers through years

2021 | $14 million

2020 | $26 million

2019 | $40 million

2018 | $17 million

2017 | $12 million

2016 | $17.8 million

2015 | $35.3 million

2014 | $12.1 million

2013 | $11.6 million

2012 | $11.6 million

2011 | $11.6 million

2010 | $6.2 million

2009 | $7.8 million

2008 | $27.7 million

2007 | $1.6 million

2006 | $3 million

2005 | $9.9 million

2004 | $2.3 million

Ben Roethlisberger’s real estate holdings

Ben Roethlisberger has owned several impressive properties throughout his career. One of his standout homes is a property in Clinton, Pennsylvania, which he listed for sale in 2023 for $2.9 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Advertisement

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The estate spans 148 acres and features a large home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Key features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a family room, a game room and a large wine cellar.

Advertisement

The exterior is just as impressive, with a huge backyard that includes a shooting range, three ponds (one stocked with fish), a chicken coop, a woodshop, and plenty of green space filled with lush vegetation.

This type of property reflects Roethlisberger’s laid-back lifestyle after his retirement, providing him with a perfect space to enjoy the outdoors and relax, according to Clutch Points and Crazy Luxury Homes.

Advertisement