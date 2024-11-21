Ben Roethlisberger, the iconic quarterback who spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, becoming one of the most beloved players among fans, has amassed an impressive fortune since his retirement in 2022.
Known as “Big Ben“, the star holds a considerable sum in the bank, the result of his successful career that includes two Super Bowl championships, six Pro Bowl selections and a series of lucrative contracts.
Beyond the NFL contracts, his ability to strike deals with major brands like Nike has kept him at the top, earning millions annually from sponsorships alone. Since retiring, he has continued to enjoy the fruits of his success.
What is Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth?
Ben Roethlisberger, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has an estimated net worth of $100 million as of November 2024. His annual salary is $23 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Marca.
Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a 43-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on November 2, 2014. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
His fortune primarily comes from his 18 seasons in the NFL, during which he earned over $267 million in contracts. His highest single-season salary was $40 million in 2019, marking a truly remarkable achievement in his career.
Additionally, he has generated substantial income through endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Sprint, Panini, Fanatics and Upper Deck, earning between $1 million and $3 million annually, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
Like other high-profile athletes, Roethlisberger has successfully diversified his income sources beyond his NFL salary, becoming a significant figure with a notable presence outside the field.
Ben Roethlisberger’s earnings from Pittsburgh Steelers through years
- 2021 | $14 million
- 2020 | $26 million
- 2019 | $40 million
- 2018 | $17 million
- 2017 | $12 million
- 2016 | $17.8 million
- 2015 | $35.3 million
- 2014 | $12.1 million
- 2013 | $11.6 million
- 2012 | $11.6 million
- 2011 | $11.6 million
- 2010 | $6.2 million
- 2009 | $7.8 million
- 2008 | $27.7 million
- 2007 | $1.6 million
- 2006 | $3 million
- 2005 | $9.9 million
- 2004 | $2.3 million
Ben Roethlisberger’s real estate holdings
Ben Roethlisberger has owned several impressive properties throughout his career. One of his standout homes is a property in Clinton, Pennsylvania, which he listed for sale in 2023 for $2.9 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The estate spans 148 acres and features a large home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Key features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a family room, a game room and a large wine cellar.
The exterior is just as impressive, with a huge backyard that includes a shooting range, three ponds (one stocked with fish), a chicken coop, a woodshop, and plenty of green space filled with lush vegetation.
This type of property reflects Roethlisberger’s laid-back lifestyle after his retirement, providing him with a perfect space to enjoy the outdoors and relax, according to Clutch Points and Crazy Luxury Homes.