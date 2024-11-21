NFL News: Dak Prescott breaks silence, sends strong message on Jerry Jones' poor Cowboys season

The disappointing campaign of the Dallas Cowboys continues to produce new statements analyzing the poor performance of owner Jerry Jones‘ team in the 2024 NFL season. Quarterback Dak Prescott, out for the rest of the season with an injury, broke his silence to send a strong message.

The season has been an absolute nightmare for the Cowboys. The NFC East team began the campaign with high expectations, but they haven’t come close to meeting them. A 3-7 record and a streak of five straight losses reinforce the idea that this year won’t be theirs either.

Prescott also looked poised to have an outstanding NFL season, but a hamstring injury in Week 9 has sidelined him for the rest of the year. After eight games played and 11 touchdowns thrown, the Cowboys quarterback is watching from the outside as his team crumbles.

Prescott’s strong comments on the Cowboys’ poor season

“The other day, after the game against (Houston) Texans, I guess, it all just hit me. A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt. It’s just left to understand that this is one of those terrible moments. It’s understanding and being able to voice that, ‘yeah, I’m blessed to be where I’m at,’’’ Prescott broke his silence on Jones‘ Cowboys season in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.

Dak Prescott, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

“I would probably say it was the toughest season I’ve ever had. I wasn’t playing well enough before I got hurt,” Prescott sentenced about being out of the team for the rest of the year. The Cowboys quarterback had signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension before the current campaign, but will have to wait until next season to demonstrate his quality.

Prescott also sent a message thinking about the future

While it was a forgettable season, Prescott is not giving up hope and is already thinking about returning in 2025. “There is a future. I know where I’m going. I know I’m going to be faster, stronger and better than I’ve ever been because of the way I approach this. Mentally I feel better than ever about the game, as smart and as sharp as ever,” said the Dallas quarterback.

Cowboys get key weapon back for Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush is the quarterback who has the difficult task of replacing Prescott for owner Jones’ Cowboys. The 31-year-old veteran now has a player who could help him in Dallas’ offensive games. That’s wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who returns from injured reserve after being sidelined since Week 4 due to a knee infection.

