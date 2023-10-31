After months of back and forth, Daryl Morey finally admitted defeat. The Philadelphia 76ers GM had no choice but to trade James Harden away, and while it took him way more than it should’ve, it finally got done.

Harden was traded alongside P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., KJ Martin, Nic Batun, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will go to a third team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While none of the players and assets involved in the deal should move the needle, this trade will have enormous implications for both teams involved and the NBA as a whole. With that in mind, we’ll break it down to try and explain what’s going to change for everybody.

The Clippers Get A Star, Save Money

At first glance, the Los Angeles Clippers went from a very good team to a championship contender. They already had two elite talents on their roster, such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but their injury woes raised skepticism.

Now, they have an elite plan B with Harden next to Russell Westbrook. Worst case scenario, they’ll still have two former All-Stars, depth, and a great coach weathering the storm. But if they manage to stay healthy, it’s hard to envision any team taking them down in a seven-game series.

Harden is also on an expiring deal, and with the contracts they’re getting in return, they could save up to $60 million in the offseason. That will allow them to either re-sign him if things go well or pursue another star in free agency.

The Sixers Move On

The Philadelphia 76ers may have won by subtraction. Harden didn’t want to be there, and all the drama and distractions weren’t doing this team any favors. They needed to move on from him months ago, and they could’ve even landed a better return.

Through the first three games of the season, they’ve already seen what Tyrese Maxey could give them as the primary ball-handler and secondary scorer next to Joel Embiid. He’s been stellar as a scorer, and his ability to push the break has helped them dominate in transition.

Embiid needs more stability, especially with all the rumors about his future and whether he wants to leave or not. The Sixers have a flurry of solid role players that can help him pick up the slack, and they can now focus solely on basketball.

This Is Harden’s Last Chance

The NBA world will set all eyes on Harden and the Clippers. He’s been granted a trade for the third time in his last four years, and he won’t get another opportunity to handpick his next destination — outside of free agency, obviously.

There was a lot of chatter about how NBA teams were no longer interested in his services. He’s not getting any younger, and while everybody knows what he’s capable of as a scorer and playmaker, his history of insubordination, plus his questionable off-court habits, could drive multiple teams away.

This is Harden’s last chance to get a big payday before retiring, not to mention his last chance to win a ring, at least as a primary contributor to a team. Now more than ever, his legacy will be on the line and under heavy scrutiny, and he cannot afford to disappoint the fans again.