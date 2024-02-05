How to watch Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 6, 2024

Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will face each other in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

An intriguing matchup is set to unfold in Florida when these two teams, whose aspirations align closely at this juncture in the regular season, face each other. On one side, we have the home team, the Miami Heat, a squad accustomed to the playoff contention struggle.

Currently, they hold the 8th place with a record of 26-24, in close proximity to the 28-23 record of the Pacers, who currently occupy the last postseason spot. Even more closely trailing behind the Heat are the Orlando Magic with a record of 27-23. This game could prove pivotal in narrowing the gap with Indiana.

When will Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will take place this Tuesday, February 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Orlando Magic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.