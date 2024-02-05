The Philadelphia 76ers wanted to build their team around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. They were once one of the most promising duos in the NBA, but their constant shortcomings in the playoffs also raised questions about their ability to win together.

Embiid rose to prominence and became a perennial MVP candidate, all while Simmons struggled to take a leap forward, especially in the postseason. It reached a point where he became the team’s scapegoat.

Simmons’ issues with the Sixers organization have been well-documented. It’s been years since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, yet the fans haven’t forgotten about how he decided to hold out and force his way out of the team.

Ben Simmons Makes Fun Of Sixers Fans

That’s why Sixers fans continue to give him harsh treatment every single time he visits the City of Brotherly Love. Then again, he claims he couldn’t care less at this point in his career:

“This is what? My second (or) third time back, so it’s a little different now,” Simmons said. “It’s funny to me. I got grown men pissed off and yelling at me. I get to go home after this, get the win. For me, I’m all about winning, so come here, do our job, and get to go home. But it’s fun, I enjoy that. It’s not that deep, it’s sports but it comes with it, so I enjoy it.”

The former first-overall pick claimed that he was struggling mentally in Philadelphia, which is why he wasn’t able to play. Now, multiple injuries later, he’s a non-factor on a losing team.

Simmons didn’t even attempt a single shot against the Sixers, and it seems like he’s never going to be a star in this league again. Whatever the case, he got his money and is set for life already.