For years, the Los Angeles Lakers have hoped Anthony Davis would take a step up, as he’s been as impactful as inconsistent, and LeBron James needs as much help as he can get at this point in his career.

Davis’ inconsistency has often frustrated fans, and there have even been several reports of James not being entirely satisfied with his efforts and availability — or lack thereof.

With that in mind, NBA legend Charles Barkley believes it’s time LeBron finally starts holding Davis accountable and urges him to be the focal point of Darvin Ham’s team.

Davis Needs To Step Up, Says Barkley

“At some point, LeBron gonna have to say ‘A.D.– damn, I’m 100 years old. It’s about time for you to be the best player,'” Barkley jokingly said. “You are in your prime.”

At the end of the day, it’s hard to deny that Anthony Davis is one of the most impactful players on Earth, which is exactly why the Lakers can’t afford to have him show up one day and not the other.

Davis just got a huge contract extension, and while he’s paid his dues in Southern California, it somehow feels like he still needs to earn that by finally carrying LeBron’s torch and being ‘the man.’