Even though he's one of the greatest players in NBA history, some around the league still doubt Kevin Durant's ability to lead a team to a championship.

No one can deny Kevin Durant's talents or skills on the basketball court. He's a walking cheat code, a seven-footer who can put the ball on the floor, shoot from all three levels, and score like few players can.

But as undeniably great as he's been, his leadership and character have often been a subject of debate around NBA circles. Some believe he doesn't have what it takes to lead a franchise, and history isn't exactly on his side.

Durant's two NBA championships came with the Golden State Warriors, a team that won before he got there and after he left. That's why some NBA GMs believe he can't win without Stephen Curry by his side.

NBA GM Says Kevin Durant Can't Win Without Stephen Curry

“Everyone pretty much knows KD probably isn’t winning any titles, not without Steph, which is why no one wants to mortgage the farm for him," an unnamed NBA executive told Sam Amico of Hoopswire.

Rival Teams Also Doubt KD's Ability To Lead Them To A Ring

That sentiment is similar to what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported. Per Woj, teams are hesitant to trade for Durant because it would mean getting rid of most of their good players, and they don't trust KD to win on his own:

"He is under contract for four years and my sense is the owner is willing, unless they get a deal for Kevin Durant, he is willing to have an uncomfortable situation," Woj said. "Brooklyn is trying to trade Kevin Durant, and you look at the marketplace, five first-round picks for Rudy Gobert or whatever Donovan Mitchell might fetch. I think the hard part for teams is 'Maybe we can get Kevin Durant in a trade, but will we have enough to win a championship?'"

Add the fact that Durant is coming off injury-riddled seasons, and it would be more than enough to scare away multiple teams. So, for now, we wouldn't be shocked to see him in Brooklyn again next season.