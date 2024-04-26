Atlas face Chivas Guadalajara for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Atlas will take on Chivas Guadalajara for Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, conveniently available right here.

[Watch Atlas vs Chivas live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the final Matchday, and undoubtedly, intense games lie ahead. In addition to closely monitoring the outcomes of each match, spectators must also pay close attention to results from other stadiums. Victories or defeats for certain teams could determine their qualification or elimination from the competition.

On Atlas‘ side, they are already aware that they are out of contention for any further fights, so their sole objective is to conclude the tournament on a positive note. However, the situation for Chivas is different; they require a victory to have a chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals, alongside relying on other results. Thus, they will undoubtedly enter this game with great determination.

When will the Atlas vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Atlas and Chivas will be played this Saturday, April 27 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Atlas and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) . Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.