Cruz Azul are set to visit Toluca for Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Explore all the vital information, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, conveniently accessible right here.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Matchday 17 marks the conclusion of the regular phase, and there’s still much to be decided. Several teams are in contention for spots in the quarterfinals and Requalification, making it essential to closely follow the action to see who secures each position.

Toluca already knows they have secured qualification, so their sole objective is to finish as high as possible. However, for Cruz Azul, nothing is certain yet. Despite currently sitting in third place, they face pressure from several closely trailing teams. A defeat, coupled with certain other results, could potentially push them out of the top 6, a scenario they cannot allow.

When will the Toluca vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Toluca and Cruz Azul will be played this Saturday, April 27 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Brian Garcia of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Toluca and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.