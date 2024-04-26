Al Nassr will visit Al Nassr for Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Where and How to Watch Live Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Matchday 29

Al Nassr will seek a crucial victory to maintain their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title when they travel to face Al Khaleej on Matchday 29. This comprehensive guide offers detailed information about the match, including its location and multiple viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your region.

Al Nassr are determined not to relent in the battle for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title and will strive for another victory with the hope of narrowing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team currently trails by 12 points, leaving them with little room for error.

This urgency is amplified by the dwindling number of Matchdays remaining, making a defeat or even a draw potentially decisive. Their opponents, Al Khaleej, are also in a crucial position, needing just one more victory to all but secure their stay in the top tier of Saudi soccer.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Australia: 5:00 AM (April 28)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (April 28)

Canada: 2:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 8:30 AM (April 28)

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (April 28)

Italy: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (April 28)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Fabio Martins of Al-Khaleej FC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Australia: 10Play

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+ SPOTV Asia

International: Shahid

Italy: YES Only Calcium

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

United Kingdom: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus