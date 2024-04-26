Al Nassr will seek a crucial victory to maintain their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title when they travel to face Al Khaleej on Matchday 29. This comprehensive guide offers detailed information about the match, including its location and multiple viewing options, whether through television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your region.
[Watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Al Nassr are determined not to relent in the battle for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title and will strive for another victory with the hope of narrowing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team currently trails by 12 points, leaving them with little room for error.
This urgency is amplified by the dwindling number of Matchdays remaining, making a defeat or even a draw potentially decisive. Their opponents, Al Khaleej, are also in a crucial position, needing just one more victory to all but secure their stay in the top tier of Saudi soccer.
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Australia: 5:00 AM (April 28)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (April 28)
Canada: 2:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 8:30 AM (April 28)
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (April 28)
Italy: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (April 28)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
USA: 2:00 PM (ET)
Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: 10Play
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
India: SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vision+ SPOTV Asia
International: Shahid
Italy: YES Only Calcium
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
United Kingdom: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus