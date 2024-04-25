Following the Miami Heat's unexpected win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2, Erik Spoelstra suggested the NBA not to underestimate his team in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat have done it again. Against all odds, Erik Spoelstra‘s men took down the Boston Celtics on the road to put the series 1-1 in one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 NBA playoffs so far.

However, the Heat coach made it clear this was not surprising for him at all. In his post-game press conference, Spo warned everyone not to underestimate Miami: “We’re dealing with a very good basketball team. So are we.”

Following a brutal loss in Game 1 on Sunday, the outlook was not promising for the second game at TD Garden on Wednesday night. With the likes of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier still on the sidelines, the Heat were seen as underdogs against the star-studded Celtics.

But once again, the ones who took the court stepped up and made history. With Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin logging 20+ points, the Heat scored 23 three-pointers, setting a franchise record in a postseason game.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gestures during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Miami.

“We also made some shots. That always works better when we make some shots but also the ones that were available and if we don’t take them, it’s potentially gonna look like Game 1,” Spoelstra said, as Miami showed a significant improvement from beyond the arc compared to Game 1.

Erik Spoelstra reacts to Heat turning up their level in the playoffs

One of the things that defines this team that represents the Heat Culture so well is its ability to bring its A-game when it matters the most. Miami’s unlikely trip to the NBA Finals as the #8 seed last year is still fresh in the memory, and though the recent injuries seemed to threaten its chances to make a deep run again this time, Wednesday’s win suggests we shouldn’t write them off yet.

“Sometimes that’s the playoffs, right? When you have some younger players, you have to constantly remind them that one game is one game,” Spoelstra said, via ClutchPoints. “Just like this win, it’s just one win. Series are potentially long and are tough.

“You have to stay emotionally and mentally stable throughout all that. You have to focus on competing at high level together, doing things that lead to winning, keep your emotions in check. All of that is easier said than done. But it was a very good response.”

The series now flips to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday. By winning the second game in Boston, the Heat made sure to avoid getting swept and forced at least a Game 5 at TD Garden.