Following a terrible ending to the 2021-22 NBA playoffs, Kyrie Irving has once again faced criticism for his long absence during the regular season. On Wednesday, Nets GM Sean Marks made clear what the team will demand from now on.

It took a long time, but Kyrie Irving eventually became available in a full-time role for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, his long-awaited return may have come too late.

Even with Kyrie on the floor, the Nets barely made the play-in tournament before they were swept by the Boston Celtics, who have crazy history with him. That terrible loss made a lot of noise, especially for Irving.

After the playoff elimination, he was once again blamed for missing most of the season. While his future seems unclear, Irving should pay attention to Sean Marks' latest comments about the team's expectations for next season.

Kyrie Irving receives clear message from Nets GM

Irving's anti-vaxx stance cost him several months on the sidelines this season, something the Nets won't let happen again. Or at least that's what general manager Sean Marks told reporters on Wednesday.

"We need people here that want to be here," Marks said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "They're selfless, that want to be part of something bigger than themselves, and there's an objective and there's a goal at stake here. And in order to do that, we're gonna need availability from everybody."

That seems to be a clear message for Irving, whose commitment with the team has been questioned. Kyrie has a player option for next season but his future looks uncertain. When asked whether the Nets have long-term plans for Irving, Marks said: "That's something we've been discussing and we'll continue to debrief on & discuss throughout this offseason." But then he reiterated what the Nets will expect from Irving and every other player on the roster.

"I think we know what we're looking for. We're looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves. Play selfless, play team basketball and be available -- and that goes not only for Kyrie but for everybody here."