Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers have been two of the most important names for the NFL in recent years. The legendary head coach won six Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, while Rodgers is considered by many to be the most talented quarterback of his generation.

Now, their careers have taken very different paths. Belichick ended his professional relationship with the Patriots and will be a TV analyst. On the other side, Aaron is recovering from a terrible Achilles injury that left him out with the Jets on the fourth play of the 2023 season.

However, the respect that exists between them as great figures in the NFL will be enduring. Therefore, during the Draft broadcast with Pat McAfee, Belichick dedicated a very special message to the quarterback.

“I have so much respect for you, Aaron. Of course, I’ve never done very well against you. I always loved competing against you. You add a lot to the game. I hope your rehab is going well. You add so much to the game. You’re great for the league. Looking forward to watch you play this year and not coaching against you.”

Aaron Rodgers had an amazing moment with Bill Belichick (Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers epic answer for Bill Belichick

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t hide his emotions when he heard that message from Bill Belichick and recognized the former head coach of the New England Patriots as one of the greatest ever.

“The GOAT should be reserved for the very few who are actually the greatest of all time and Bill, you are the GOAT.” Belichick answered with a very unexpected smile in an amazing moment for NFL fans.