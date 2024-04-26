Michael Penix Jr. was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft, and now the general manager of the team has revealed the reason behind their controversial decision.

The Atlanta Falcons made the most shocking decision in the 2024 NFL Draft. They used their 8th overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr., and the team’s general manager has now revealed why they added another quarterback this year.

By the end of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with Kirk Cousins. The quarterback was a free agent, but the NFC North team didn’t offer him a new contract to retain him.

During the free agency market, the Atlanta Falcons surprised everyone by giving Cousins a lucrative 4-year, $180 million deal. However, they used their first-round pick to select another quarterback despite the arrival of the former Vikings player.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot explains why the team selected Michael Penix Jr.

With the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr., former quarterback of the University of Washington. He was regarded as a top prospect, but no one expected him to land with Atlanta.

The team’s fans were shocked with this decision. A few weeks ago, everyone thought that the Falcons would draft a quarterback in the first round, but Cousins’ arrival completely changed that idea.

Drafting a quarterback in the first round while having another one with a $90 million guaranteed contract may seem illogical. However, the Falcons defied expectations and added Penix Jr. to their quarterbacks room.

Now, Terry Fontenot, the team’s general manager, has cleared the air on this situation. According to the GM, they didn’t expect Penix Jr. to be available for them, and that’s why they decided to add him.

“If you believe in a quarterback, you have to take him,” Fontenot said. “And if he sits for four or five years, that’s a great problem to have because we’re doing so well at that position. So, it’s as simple as, if you see a guy you believe in at that position, you have to take him.”

Michael Penix Jr., former quarterback of Washington

The main problem behind Fontenot’s words is that he is aware that Penix Jr. might not be a starter until the end of Cousins’ contract. Retirement could help the rookie to take the job earlier, but it seems like he will have to wait a long time to take the team’s offense entirely.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons?

The Falcons have a big problem nowadays. The team didn’t gave Kirk Cousins $90 million guaranteed just to sit him behind Michael Penix Jr., so it is expected that the rookie becomes the backup for at least his first season in the NFL.

However, everyone is wondering what will they do in the future. Michael Penix Jr. would be 28 by the end of Kirk Cousins’ contract and, without playing regularly, it is uncertain if he would be the starter that the team expected him to be.