Klay Thompson comes from a terrible season but there's still a chance he plays the 2024-25 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors.

Following an early ending to their season, the Golden State Warriors have big decisions to make this offseason. One of them has to do with Klay Thompson, whose contract is up this summer.

The veteran star’s level has declined in the last two seasons, which is why it’s uncertain what the team will do. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson’s future may depend on what happens with Chris Paul.

“If the Warriors use Paul’s contract in a trade that brings back a large salary, it’d be a pre-free agency signal that Thompson could be on the move,” Slater said. “Warriors owner Joe Lacob has expressed an expectation that they’ll duck the second apron and even a desire to get under the luxury tax (though there’s no official edict). If Paul’s contract is shed entirely, that generates room for a Thompson contract that still keeps their books manageable.”

Thompson could stay at Warriors but on a bench role

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green not getting any younger, the Dubs aim to use the little cap space they have wisely, and some of their moves will probably be directed at creating more space to maximize their championship window.

Klay Thompson celebrates during a game.

Thompson is no longer the key contributor he was back in the day, when he helped the Dubs win four NBA championships. The team still wants him to retire as a Warrior, but of course, his return may depend on if the player accepts a lower salary and a lesser role.

“In Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr’s exit interview, he mentioned the idea of Thompson coming off the bench next season, allowing his minutes and usage to be lessened,” Slater added. “That makes sense in the grand scheme for a 34-year-old wing who has rehabbed two devastating leg injuries and has plenty of backcourt depth behind him.”

With Paul making it clear he’s not retiring anytime soon, it will be up to the Warriors whether CP3 stays or not. He’s under contract for next season but since his $30m is not guaranteed, the Dubs can opt to let him go.

Steve Kerr wants both Thompson and Paul

Coach Steve Kerr made it clear he would like to count on Thompson next season, showing support for the 34-year-old after he went scoreless in Golden State’s loss to Sacramento in the Play-In Tournament.

“We need Klay [Thompson] back,” Kerr said after their season-ending loss. “He’s still got good years left. I know I speak for everybody in the organization: we want him back. Obviously, there is business at hand, but what Klay has meant to this franchise, as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

KlayThompson looks on during a game.

However, Kerr stated he wants Paul to stay in the Bay area as well. “Chris has been fantastic, not only on the court but the leadership. He is one of our best players. I love coaching Chris [Paul]. I really hope we bring him back next year,” he said.

The Warriors have in a solid core to build on before Curry and Green hang them up. Only time will tell if Paul and Thompson will continue to be part of their plans as they aim to get back to glory days.