Toronto Raptors will play against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Toronto Raptors will have a chance to even this series against Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

After the two first unstopabble wins, the Philadelphia 76ers have performed disappointingly. Joel Embiid had to rescue his team in Game 3 overtime, even though he held a thumb injury. However, since Game 4 the story has changed a lot. In Game 4, the defense couldn't stopped Pascal Siakam who pulled up 34 points with 52% in Field Goals. In Game 5, the 76ers couldn't deal with the pressure, it ended in a 103-88 loss against the Raptors at home.

Now the series will be shift back to Toronto, where the Raptors may even things up. In Game 5, the Raptors owned a 13-point advantage by halftime that lasted all game long. At one point the lead was shorten to 4 points, however the outcome was never in danger. Siakam pulled up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assits to keep believing in the Raptors' comeback.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 28, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

Even with a thumb injury, Joel Embiid managed to led the 76ers in points with 20 and rebounds with 11. That showed how important is the Nigerian center for the team managed by Doc Rivers. All the pressure is on 76ers to finish off Raptors in Game 6. Otherwise a Raptors' comeback could be a real possibility. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors in points with 23, rebounds with 10 and assists with 7. The home-court advantage for Raptors could be essential for the team to make the comeback a reality.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 between Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Thursday April 28, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA TV in the United States. 76ers are leading 3-2 this game series against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Odds

Raptors have their best to opportunity to even the series up. 76ers will have to push harder in Toronto if they want to close down this game series. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Philadelphia 76ers with -125 odds, while Toronto Raptors have +105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 209.5 points for Game 6 of this First Round playoff series.

