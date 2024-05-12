Dallas Mavericks will receive Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 4. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live in the USA: 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 4

Catch the thrilling Game 4 showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. For viewers in the United States, find out here the streaming options await, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action. Stay tuned for a game who can be pivotal.

After a challenging start, marked by a tough 117-95 defeat, the Dallas Mavericks showcased resilience, clinching victories in Games 2 and 3 to seize the series lead. This matchup, as anticipated, has proven to be intensely competitive, much to the delight of NBA fans.

It’s evident that the Mavericks, buoyed by home-court advantage, are eager to secure another win, bringing them within striking distance of the conference finals. However, the Thunder understand the difficulty of overturning a 1-3 deficit and will strive to level the series at 2-2 before heading back to Oklahoma.

When will the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be played this Monday, May 13 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic – IMAGO / Xinhua

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.