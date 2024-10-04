NBA News: Nikola Jokic opens up about his biggest regret despite his success with the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, a three-time league MVP and 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s premier players. Yet, despite his remarkable success, the Serbian superstar recently admitted to experiencing the toughest setback of his professional career.

Nikola Jokic has firmly established himself as one of the best players of the past decade. Since joining the Denver Nuggets in 2015, his unique skill set has transformed the team into a powerhouse in the Western Conference, culminating in their first-ever NBA title in 2023. Alongside his team achievements, the Serbian center boasts individual honors, including NBA Finals MVP in 2023 and three MVP titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

However, even with these accolades and the recognition of his colleagues, fans and specialists, Jokic still carries the pain of what he considers the hardest blow of his career: Serbia’s semifinal loss to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In an interview with Mozzart Sport, the 29-year-old center opened up about the defeat: “People from the stands will probably see it as a normal defeat, but for those who played, it was certainly one of the toughest defeats in our careers,” he admitted.

Serbia had advanced to the final four of the tournament after losing to Team USA in the group stage but bouncing back with victories over Puerto Rico and South Sudan. They then defeated Australia in the quarterfinals, setting up a rematch against the United States in the semifinals. Serbia fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 95-91 in a close contest. “It was a good match. [We had a] big chance. In the end, they beat us,” Nikola reflected.

Jokic’s redemption in the bronze medal game

Despite the heartbreak of the semifinal loss, Serbia rebounded to defeat Germany 93-83 in the bronze medal match. Jokic delivered an exceptional performance, recording 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, earning his second Olympic podium.

Focus shifts back to the NBA

Now, after representing his country in Paris, Jokic has returned to the U.S. with his sights set on the upcoming NBA season. As the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets, he will aim to maintain his MVP-caliber form and lead the team to another championship run.