Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic opens up about his biggest regret despite his success with the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, a three-time league MVP and 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, is undoubtedly one of the NBA’s premier players. Yet, despite his remarkable success, the Serbian superstar recently admitted to experiencing the toughest setback of his professional career.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Nikola Jokic has firmly established himself as one of the best players of the past decade. Since joining the Denver Nuggets in 2015, his unique skill set has transformed the team into a powerhouse in the Western Conference, culminating in their first-ever NBA title in 2023. Alongside his team achievements, the Serbian center boasts individual honors, including NBA Finals MVP in 2023 and three MVP titles in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

However, even with these accolades and the recognition of his colleagues, fans and specialists, Jokic still carries the pain of what he considers the hardest blow of his career: Serbia’s semifinal loss to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In an interview with Mozzart Sport, the 29-year-old center opened up about the defeat: “People from the stands will probably see it as a normal defeat, but for those who played, it was certainly one of the toughest defeats in our careers,” he admitted.

Advertisement

Serbia had advanced to the final four of the tournament after losing to Team USA in the group stage but bouncing back with victories over Puerto Rico and South Sudan. They then defeated Australia in the quarterfinals, setting up a rematch against the United States in the semifinals. Serbia fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 95-91 in a close contest. “It was a good match. [We had a] big chance. In the end, they beat us,” Nikola reflected.

Nikola Jokic #15 of Team Serbia drives past Anthony Davis #14 of Team United States during a Men&#039;s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Nikola Jokic #15 of Team Serbia drives past Anthony Davis #14 of Team United States during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Jokic’s redemption in the bronze medal game

Despite the heartbreak of the semifinal loss, Serbia rebounded to defeat Germany 93-83 in the bronze medal match. Jokic delivered an exceptional performance, recording 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, earning his second Olympic podium.

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise

see also

NBA News: Former Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook snubs LeBron James with Nikola Jokic praise

Focus shifts back to the NBA

Now, after representing his country in Paris, Jokic has returned to the U.S. with his sights set on the upcoming NBA season. As the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets, he will aim to maintain his MVP-caliber form and lead the team to another championship run.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends big warning to Michael Wacha ahead of Yankees-Royals ALDS showdown
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends big warning to Michael Wacha ahead of Yankees-Royals ALDS showdown

Aaron Rodgers may have revealed the future of Davante Adams
NFL

Aaron Rodgers may have revealed the future of Davante Adams

NBA News: Paul George makes something clear about 76ers’ defense in training camp
NBA

NBA News: Paul George makes something clear about 76ers’ defense in training camp

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reacts to disappointing defeat against Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reacts to disappointing defeat against Falcons

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo