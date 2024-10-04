Everyone is wondering what will Davante Adams do next, and Aaron Rodgers, his longtime friend, has now shared some vital information about the future of the wide receiver.

Davante Adams is now in search of a new team after the Las Vegas Raiders decided to part ways with him. Aaron Rodgers, his longtime friend, has shared some surprising insights, potentially revealing the wide receiver’s next move.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams spent eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. During that time, they formed a dynamic QB-WR duo, posing a constant threat to opposing defenses.

However, their paths diverged in 2022 when the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, fate may bring them back together, as Adams searches for a new team and Rodgers is eager to rekindle their powerful partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers winks at Davante Adams amid trade rumors

Everyone is speculating where Davante Adams will continue his already impressive career. The wide receiver has requested a trade from the Raiders after the team opened the door to his potential departure.

see also NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

Since the reports surfaced, various rumors have linked Adams to different teams. However, most fans are eager to see him join one specific destination this year: the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Last year, Aaron Rodgers left the Packers to join the Jets. Since then, the AFC East team has added several of his former teammates, but they’ve yet to sign his favorite target, Davante Adams.

Advertisement

With Adams now on the trade market, it appears the Jets may have a chance to reunite Rodgers with his former favorite receiver. Rodgers has now addressed these rumors and shared his thoughts on Adams’ future.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it,” Rodgers said Friday when asked about Adams’ trade rumors. “There’s tampering. I still have a close friendship with him. We spend time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy, a great player, and the rest is out of my hands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many fans, Rodgers’ words hint that the Jets are indeed in talks with the Raiders about a possible trade for Adams. Rodgers is likely privy to such discussions, as the front office has consistently consulted him on recent player arrivals.

What are the Raiders asking for Davante Adams?

According to NFL Media, the Las Vegas Raiders are seeking a second-round pick and additional compensatory picks for Davante Adams. Many consider this a fair price for a top-tier wide receiver.

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Raiders WR Davante Adams moves closer to Aaron Rodgers" Jets

However, the Raiders understand the leverage they hold, especially if multiple teams are desperate for a wideout. Currently, the Commanders, Jets, and Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Adams’ situation closely.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Davante Adams sign with the Jets? Should Davante Adams sign with the Jets? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE