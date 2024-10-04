Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed the future of Davante Adams

Everyone is wondering what will Davante Adams do next, and Aaron Rodgers, his longtime friend, has now shared some vital information about the future of the wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams during their time with the Green Bay Packers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireAaron Rodgers and Davante Adams during their time with the Green Bay Packers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Davante Adams is now in search of a new team after the Las Vegas Raiders decided to part ways with him. Aaron Rodgers, his longtime friend, has shared some surprising insights, potentially revealing the wide receiver’s next move.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams spent eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers. During that time, they formed a dynamic QB-WR duo, posing a constant threat to opposing defenses.

However, their paths diverged in 2022 when the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, fate may bring them back together, as Adams searches for a new team and Rodgers is eager to rekindle their powerful partnership.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers winks at Davante Adams amid trade rumors

Everyone is speculating where Davante Adams will continue his already impressive career. The wide receiver has requested a trade from the Raiders after the team opened the door to his potential departure.

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

see also

NFL News: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

Since the reports surfaced, various rumors have linked Adams to different teams. However, most fans are eager to see him join one specific destination this year: the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Last year, Aaron Rodgers left the Packers to join the Jets. Since then, the AFC East team has added several of his former teammates, but they’ve yet to sign his favorite target, Davante Adams.

With Adams now on the trade market, it appears the Jets may have a chance to reunite Rodgers with his former favorite receiver. Rodgers has now addressed these rumors and shared his thoughts on Adams’ future.

Advertisement
Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it,” Rodgers said Friday when asked about Adams’ trade rumors. There’s tampering. I still have a close friendship with him. We spend time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy, a great player, and the rest is out of my hands.”

Advertisement

For many fans, Rodgers’ words hint that the Jets are indeed in talks with the Raiders about a possible trade for Adams. Rodgers is likely privy to such discussions, as the front office has consistently consulted him on recent player arrivals.

What are the Raiders asking for Davante Adams?

According to NFL Media, the Las Vegas Raiders are seeking a second-round pick and additional compensatory picks for Davante Adams. Many consider this a fair price for a top-tier wide receiver.

Advertisement
NFL Rumors: Raiders WR Davante Adams moves closer to Aaron Rodgers\&#039; Jets

see also

NFL Rumors: Raiders WR Davante Adams moves closer to Aaron Rodgers" Jets

However, the Raiders understand the leverage they hold, especially if multiple teams are desperate for a wideout. Currently, the Commanders, Jets, and Chiefs are reportedly monitoring Adams’ situation closely.

Survey

Should Davante Adams sign with the Jets?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends big warning to Michael Wacha ahead of Yankees-Royals ALDS showdown
MLB

MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends big warning to Michael Wacha ahead of Yankees-Royals ALDS showdown

NBA News: Paul George makes something clear about 76ers’ defense in training camp
NBA

NBA News: Paul George makes something clear about 76ers’ defense in training camp

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reacts to disappointing defeat against Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reacts to disappointing defeat against Falcons

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bronny gets real about JJ Redick’s work with the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bronny gets real about JJ Redick’s work with the Los Angeles Lakers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo