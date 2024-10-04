Trending topics:
Conor Mcgregor gives strong message to Jake Paul before his bout against Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor, while giving his prediction for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, didn't miss the chance to deliver a strong message to the YouTuber.

Conor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesConor McGregor looks on from ringside prior to during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season - Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England.

By Dante Gonzalez

The showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has drawn the attention of not only boxers, but from the entire combat sports world. This time, it’s UFC legend Conor McGregor who weighed in with his prediction for what many are calling the fight of the year.

When asked about the fight in a DuelBits.com stream, the mixed martial artist asserted: “Mike Tyson, Jake Paul. Mike Tyson stocks, that’s what I think. They’re wearing 14-ounce gloves, and it’s a two minute rounds, is it… who cares? I hope Mike makes that little fool nervous. He’s going to knock him out. No one gives a f— about him (Jake Paul) How is that even in the Dallas stadium?

McGregor didn’t just pick Tyson as the winner; he also took another jab at Jake Paul. Their feud began last year following Paul’s victory over another UFC icon, Nate Diaz. Since then, McGregor and Paul have exchanged shots whenever the opportunity arises.

Whether a fight between McGregor and Paul will ever happen remains to be seen. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Paul let a door open about the possibility of fighting McGregor one day: “Who knows if he still has that same appeal? But look, I always said I’d fight him. I’m down. It’s a big, massive event.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off at an exclusive press conference ahead of their November bout during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City.

Rules implemented in Tyson vs Paul bout

The rules for the fight, revealed in May, may ultimately work in Mike Tyson’s favor. First, it will be a professional bout, meaning both victory and defeat will impact the official records of both fighters. Additionally, the fight will take place in the heavyweight division, while the younger Jake Paul is more accustomed to competing at cruiserweight.

Jake Paul gets real on his chances to beat Mike Tyson

Also ,as Conor McGregor pointed out, the bout is scheduled for eight rounds, with each round lasting only two minutes instead of the standard three for professional fights. Despite the significant age gap between the two fighters, this shorter format has led many experts to believe Tyson may hold a considerable advantage.

Paul addressed this situation, and instead of complaining, he sees it as a chance to humiliate Tyson: “I’m fighting on all of his rules and what he wanted. He wanted it to be a pro fight. He wanted eight, two-minute rounds. So I’m giving him everything he wants. I’m going to his playground, and I’m going to beat his a–. I mean, it’s just being alert and knowing what to do in that situation.”

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

