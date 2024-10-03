Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys have made final decision about Davante Adams blockbuster trade

Jerry Jones has to decide if Davante Adams is the missing piece for the Dallas Cowboys to win a Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are far away from being favorites to win the Super Bowl, That’s why, according to many experts, Jerry Jones needs to make a big move before the November 5 trade deadline.

Right now, injuries are a massive issue on both sides of the ball with names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks. Furthermore, the losses against Saints and Ravens showed depth could be a huge problem down the road for America’s Team.

That’s why, when Davante Adams was officially on the trading block, the Cowboys emerged as a possible suitor in the NFL to play alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade for CeeDee Lamb?

Although the Dallas Cowboys might have interest in CeeDee Lamb, the big problem is that the wide receiver will want a new contract as part of the blockbuster trade.

As a consequence, Jerry Jones doesn’t have the money to afford another deal of $30 million per year. Just a few weeks ago, he already gave that to Lamb ($34 million per year) and Prescott got almost twice that amount as the highest paid player in NFL history ($60 million per year).

So, to avoid any rumors, Stephen Jones, director of player personnel for the Cowboys, had a final answer about the situation during an interview with San Antonio’s Sports Star.

“No. I don’t think there is anything to that. We just signed our No.1 guy (CeeDee Lamb) and Davante Adams is a No.1 wide receiver. When you have the challenges cap-wise that we have, that would be a long putt for us.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

