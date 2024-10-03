Jerry Jones has to decide if Davante Adams is the missing piece for the Dallas Cowboys to win a Super Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys are far away from being favorites to win the Super Bowl, That’s why, according to many experts, Jerry Jones needs to make a big move before the November 5 trade deadline.

Right now, injuries are a massive issue on both sides of the ball with names such as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks. Furthermore, the losses against Saints and Ravens showed depth could be a huge problem down the road for America’s Team.

That’s why, when Davante Adams was officially on the trading block, the Cowboys emerged as a possible suitor in the NFL to play alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade for CeeDee Lamb?

Although the Dallas Cowboys might have interest in CeeDee Lamb, the big problem is that the wide receiver will want a new contract as part of the blockbuster trade.

As a consequence, Jerry Jones doesn’t have the money to afford another deal of $30 million per year. Just a few weeks ago, he already gave that to Lamb ($34 million per year) and Prescott got almost twice that amount as the highest paid player in NFL history ($60 million per year).

So, to avoid any rumors, Stephen Jones, director of player personnel for the Cowboys, had a final answer about the situation during an interview with San Antonio’s Sports Star.

“No. I don’t think there is anything to that. We just signed our No.1 guy (CeeDee Lamb) and Davante Adams is a No.1 wide receiver. When you have the challenges cap-wise that we have, that would be a long putt for us.”

