Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs rumors

Tyreek Hill addressed his future in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins amid rumors linking the wide receiver with a potential reunion with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team's 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team's 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Martín O’donnell

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have lost yet another weapon with Rashee Rice’s injury, which is why many expect the Kansas City Chiefs to search for a new wide receiver. Some are imagining a scenario where Tyreek Hill leaves the Miami Dolphins to return to his former NFL team, but it looks like we should hold our horses on this one.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cheetah suggested he has no intention of moving out of South Florida. Hill may have won Super Bowl LIV with Mahomes and Reid, but he looks happy with the decision of leaving Kansas City for Miami.

You know what, man? I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said. We got a beautiful team here, and I want to be a part of it. You know, we got a great situation here. My family loves it. I enjoy it. The weather’s great. The fans are great. So we got a beautiful situation here, man.

Advertisement

Hill shocked the NFL by leaving the Chiefs for the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade in March 2022. Mahomes and Reid went on to win more Super Bowl rings without him, while the wideout struggled to succeed with the Dolphins.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

And while Cheetah made it clear he wants to stay in Miami, he also admitted that anything can happen in the NFL: “Obviously, you know, my parents always taught me, you know, control the controllable, and I only can control so much. So, with that being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens. So, moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here, I love the guys.”

NFL Rumors: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes revealing comments on possible trade to help Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL Rumors: Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes revealing comments on possible trade to help Patrick Mahomes

Hill mocked NFL world about trade rumors

If Rice’s injury was enough for fans to imagine Hill reuniting with Mahomes and Reid, the player only fueled that speculation with a cryptic post on social media Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Woke up to trade news exciting,” Hill wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Hours later, the 30-year-old posted a meme in response to a report from the Palm Beach Post‘s Joe Schad that read: “Tyreek Hill, asked about Kansas City, says he wants to be in Miami.

“I love trolling you nut cases,” Hill wrote only a minute later. Clearly, the wideout knows there are many things being said about him, and he has plenty of fun joking about them. The Dolphins, however, are not having so much fun this season.

Advertisement
NFL Rumors: Andy Reid, Chiefs set to recover another weapon for Patrick Mahomes after key injuries

see also

NFL Rumors: Andy Reid, Chiefs set to recover another weapon for Patrick Mahomes after key injuries

Hill, Dolphins off to a poor start to 2024 NFL season

At 1-3 after four weeks and coming off an embarrassing loss on national TV against the Tennessee Titans on ‘Monday Night Football,’ the Dolphins have plenty of work to do if they want to save their season.

The offense was lackluster from Week 1, but Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 2 only made things worse for Hill and company. In 2024, Cheetah ranks 34th in receptions (17), 28th in receiving yards (217), 32nd in touchdowns (1), and 72nd on yards per reception (12.8).

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo