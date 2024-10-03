Davante Adams has chosen the next team he wants to play for. However, the Raiders might have the final word about that.

Davante Adams is officially on the trading block after the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to search a new destination for the wide receiver. However, it’s not going to be an easy negotiation before the NFL trade deadline in November 5.

Many teams believe Adams is the missing piece to become a Super Bowl contender. That’s why, in the last few days, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys emerged as potential suitors.

Nevertheless, Davante has already chosen the next team he wants to play for. If that franchise meets the required criteria established by the Raiders’ front office, it might be a done deal.

What will be Davante Adams next team?

According to report from Ian Rapoport, Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he prefers to play for the New York Jets. That would produce a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

“Raiders WR Davante Adams wants to play for the Jets, sources say. But the All-Pro is open to landing with other teams and he hasn’t demanded to be traded anywhere specific. Las Vegas will take the best deal.”

Where is Davante Adams getting traded to?

However, as Rapoport mentioned, the agreement between Adams and the Raiders is to accept the best trade package for the team. Mike Garafolo confirmed that theory.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what’s best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder. Hearing same as Ian Rapoport on that. Raiders honoring the trade request but not letting him drive completely.”

