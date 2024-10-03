Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders

Davante Adams has chosen the next team he wants to play for. However, the Raiders might have the final word about that.

Davante Adams wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesDavante Adams wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Davante Adams is officially on the trading block after the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to search a new destination for the wide receiver. However, it’s not going to be an easy negotiation before the NFL trade deadline in November 5.

Many teams believe Adams is the missing piece to become a Super Bowl contender. That’s why, in the last few days, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys emerged as potential suitors.

Nevertheless, Davante has already chosen the next team he wants to play for. If that franchise meets the required criteria established by the Raiders’ front office, it might be a done deal.

Advertisement

What will be Davante Adams next team?

According to report from Ian Rapoport, Davante Adams has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he prefers to play for the New York Jets. That would produce a reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

“Raiders WR Davante Adams wants to play for the Jets, sources say. But the All-Pro is open to landing with other teams and he hasn’t demanded to be traded anywhere specific. Las Vegas will take the best deal.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

Where is Davante Adams getting traded to?

However, as Rapoport mentioned, the agreement between Adams and the Raiders is to accept the best trade package for the team. Mike Garafolo confirmed that theory.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what’s best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder. Hearing same as Ian Rapoport on that. Raiders honoring the trade request but not letting him drive completely.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season
NBA

Not only Bronny: LeBron James reveals why he decided to stay with Lakers for 2024-25 NBA season

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination
NFL

NFL News: Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sparks surprising rumor on Bill Belichick's next destination

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration
College Football

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter reveals Deion Sanders' surprising stance on viral celebration

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster
NBA

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo