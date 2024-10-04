NBA News: Paul George makes something clear about 76ers’ defense in training camp

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George emphasized that defense has been a standout aspect for the team during training camp.

With NBA teams gearing up for preseason action, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to make their debut on Friday, October 8, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After joining the 76ers in the offseason, Paul George made it clear that defense is already proving to be a major strength for the team.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s practice, George praised the defensive intensity of the squad, particularly noting the contributions of Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. “I think just our defense stands out, first impression of what this team looks like,” George said.

“Just our defense with myself, Caleb [Martin], Kelly [Oubre Jr.], we’ve been able to really cause chaos on the perimeter,” he continued. “That’s what I’ve taken away from the first couple of days of camp—the way we’ve been able to get out, shrink the floor, shut it down, and really lock up on the perimeter.”

George also acknowledged that adjusting to his new surroundings has been a process, but he’s optimistic about what lies ahead. “It’s a work in progress for me, being in a new situation, new teammates, new coaches. But I think we’re working towards something great here.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a picture at media day at 76ers Training Complex. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The nine-time NBA All-Star also spoke highly of head coach Nick Nurse. “I like his coaching style,” George said. “I like his approach. He’s honest, he’s all about working, and he knows how to pull the best out of you. He’s someone you easily gravitate toward, and he’s created a great culture here.”

George weighs in on Knicks’ trade for Karl-Anthony Towns

While the 76ers have made significant offseason moves, Paul George acknowledged the New York Knicks’ acquisition of Karl–Anthony Towns, calling it a “win-win” for both teams.

“It’s a win for a win,” George said on Friday. “Giving up Julius [Randle] for KAT, both of those guys are very skilled and very good. For what the Knicks are envisioning, it’s giving them more space for Jalen [Brunson] and that offense to thrive.”

“KAT is obviously one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the league—probably in the history of the league,” George added. “I understand the dynamic they were looking for, and it’s going to be interesting to watch. The Knicks are on the rise, just like us and a few other teams. They definitely made a splash with that pickup.”

With the regular season approaching, George and the 76ers will aim to build on the defensive identity they’ve established during training camp as they look to contend in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.