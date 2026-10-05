Braxton Berrios injury opens NY Giants spot but Odell Beckham Jr. return still unlikely

The New York Giants parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr. just days ago, and now they have suffered another loss, with Braxton Berrios going down following the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While the victory over the Arizona Cardinals brought some joy to East Rutherford, it wasn’t all positive when the game was over. Braxton Berrios was placed on IR with a foot injury, and while many have started wondering about a potential Odell Beckham Jr. return, that appears unlikely, as John Harbaugh has Dalen Cambre and Jalin Hyatt on the New York Giants’ practice squad.

Berrios’ injury also led to a change in roles for some players on the roster. According to insider Jordan Raanan on X, Charlie Jones will now take over punt and kickoff return duties.

As for OBJ, it remains to be seen what the next chapter of his career will look like during this stretch of the season. After being released by the Giants days ago, the wide receiver is still looking for a new opportunity with another team in the league.

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What does the Giants’ WR depth chart look like after Berrios’ injury?

Berrios was one of the players the G-Men’s staff targeted when putting together the roster, primarily serving as an alternative to Darnell Mooney. His temporary absence now leaves a depleted wide receiver room with few options available.

Braxton Berrios #87 of the New York Giants.

LWR SWR RWR Malik Nabers Darnell Mooney Malachi Fields Charlie Jones

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The possibility of promoting players from the practice squad remains on the table, with the aforementioned Jalin Hyatt and Dalen Cambre among the available options. Which of them will have the opportunity to take on a bigger role with the team?

OBJ’s future in the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. remains an intriguing plug-and-play target for receiver-needy teams looking to patch up their depth. If injuries continue to pile up across the league, potential landing spots could logically include the San Francisco 49ers—who are always battling pass-catcher attrition in their high-powered scheme—along with the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, teams like the Cincinnati Bengals or Carolina Panthers could emerge as desperate suitors if recent bumps and bruises to their starting options force them to hunt for veteran help on a team-friendly deal.

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Key takeaways