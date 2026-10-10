Vikings make important decision about Odell Beckham Jr. after WR was released by NY Giants

The Minnesota Vikings are making an important roster move ahead of their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, giving Odell Beckham Jr. another opportunity to contribute after joining the team earlier this week. The veteran wide receiver has been elevated from the practice squad, although it remains uncertain whether he will actually take the field on Sunday.

The decision comes as Minnesota deals with uncertainty surrounding its top two wide receivers. Justin Jefferson is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while Jordan Addison carries the same designation because of a hamstring issue. With both players potentially unavailable, the Vikings are preparing for different scenarios as they look to maintain their offensive production.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the move, explaining that Beckham’s elevation provides additional insurance for Minnesota’s receiving corps. The former New York Giants star recently joined the Vikings after being released by his previous team, and his familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell from their time with the Los Angeles Rams could help him adapt quickly if called upon.

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Pelissero confirmed that Minnesota has elevated Beckham to its active roster for Sunday’s game, but he emphasized that the receiver’s participation has not yet been determined. The move gives the Vikings another option at wide receiver while they wait for clarity on Jefferson and Addison, both of whom remain questionable on the final injury report.

“The Vikings are elevating WR Odell Beckham Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at New Orleans, per sources. Still TBD if OBJ will play. But the move provides insurance with both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison listed as questionable.”

Beckham’s potential role will depend largely on the availability of Minnesota’s leading receivers. Jefferson missed the Vikings’ previous game while recovering from his ankle injury, and Addison has also been managing his hamstring problem. If either player cannot suit up, Beckham could provide valuable depth for quarterback Kyler Murray, who would benefit from having another experienced target available against New Orleans.

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The move also represents another opportunity for Beckham to revive his NFL career after a brief and unproductive return to the Giants. He recorded no catches on one target across three games with New York before his release, but his experience and previous connection with O’Connell offer Minnesota a low-risk option. Whether Beckham makes his Vikings debut on Sunday remains to be seen, but the team has taken the necessary step to make him available if needed.

Key takeaways

The Vikings elevated Odell Beckham Jr. from the practice squad before playing New Orleans.

from the practice squad before playing New Orleans. Receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are both questionable with injuries.

are both questionable with injuries. Beckham recorded zero catches on one target across three games with the Giants.