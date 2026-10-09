Odell Beckham Jr. takes a subtle shot at NY Giants, John Harbaugh after signing with Vikings

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting a fresh start with the Minnesota Vikings, but his first comments as a member of the team may have carried an indirect message for his former team, the New York Giants, and head coach John Harbaugh. The veteran wide receiver made it clear that feeling wanted played an important role in his decision to join Minnesota.

Beckham emphasized the importance of having a coach who genuinely believes in him, pointing to head coach Kevin O’Connell as a key reason why the opportunity came together. They already worked together with the Rams. While he did not directly criticize the Giants, his remarks could be interpreted as a contrast with his experience in New York, where opportunities to make an impact were limited.

“He had extreme confidence and belief (O’Connell). It’s always good to be somewhere where you want it. He was the one who reached out and kind of made this whole thing happen. It seemed as if he wanted me to be here. It always feels better when you’re doing it for somebody where it feels like their heart is there for it as well.”

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Why did the Giants release Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham’s comments are particularly notable because of what John Harbaugh previously said about his role in New York. The Giants head coach acknowledged that the team had not given the veteran receiver enough opportunities, taking responsibility for how the situation unfolded rather than placing the blame solely on the player. There was nothing wrong at practice with the veteran.

Harbaugh summed up that accountability with a brief statement: “put it on us.” His explanation suggested that the coaching staff recognized Beckham had not been put in a position to make the kind of impact the team had hoped for when he joined the organization.

With the Vikings, Beckham appears to have found a situation in which the head coach actively pushed to bring him aboard. His words about wanting to play for someone whose commitment feels genuine may therefore be seen as a subtle contrast with his time with the Giants, even though he stopped short of directly criticizing Harbaugh or New York. Minnesota now offers him another opportunity to show what he can do when he feels the organization is fully invested in him.

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