Why is Odell Beckham Jr. being released by the NY Giants?

In a move few people saw coming, the New York Giants decided to part ways with Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

At a time when injuries are piling up in East Rutherford, the New York Giants made a surprising decision regarding their roster. According to insider Jordan Schultz, the G-Men decided to release Odell Beckham Jr. due to his limited involvement over the first three weeks of the season, as well as their decision to give Braxton Berrios the final spot on the team.

So far this season, OBJ has not recorded a single catch or receiving yard, while only drawing one target. Undoubtedly, this played a significant role in the Giants’ final decision regarding the wide receiver.

One of the reasons behind this decision also involves Berrios, who will be added to the updated depth chart. He was out of practice squad elevations and, as the team’s punt returner, the Giants ultimately decided to give him a more prominent role.

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Prioritizing the ground game

Odell’s lack of playing time was not only due to the competition within the wide receiver room, but also the coaching staff’s intention to prioritize the ground game so far this season. Dart’s injury was key to this change in strategy, as the Giants will no longer have his strong arm available for the remainder of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

While Cam Skattebo is the main figure in the backfield, John Harbaugh has three other notable options to break through opposing defenses. Najee Harris, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are the team’s other running backs.

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What’s next for OBJ?

What many are now beginning to wonder is what the future holds for the wide receiver: Is Odell Beckham Jr. retiring, or will he try to get another opportunity with a different team? Insider Jordan Schultz suggested that the fact OBJ earned a spot on the G-Men’s 53-man roster could give him another opportunity with a different franchise.

Key takeaways

The Giants released Odell Beckham Jr. due to his limited early-season involvement.

due to his limited early-season involvement. The wide receiver recorded zero catches and only one target through three weeks.

through three weeks. OBJ might not retire yet.