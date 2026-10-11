Why isn’t Odell Beckham Jr. playing today for NY Giants vs Commanders in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

Odell Beckham Jr. will not be playing for the New York Giants when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season because the team released him on September 29. Despite the excitement surrounding his return to the franchise where he began his NFL career, the reunion ended after just three games, as the veteran wide receiver struggled to find a meaningful role in the offense.

Beckham made the Giants’ initial 53-man roster after an emotional return to New York, but his opportunities on the field were limited. He played just 20 offensive snaps across three games, received only one target and finished his stint with the team without a reception. The Giants ultimately decided they needed more production from the roster spot, ending Beckham’s second chapter with the franchise before Week 5.

The decision disappointed fans who had hoped Beckham could recapture some of the magic from his first stint in New York. Head coach John Harbaugh explained that the coaching staff had hoped to involve the receiver more, but the plan simply did not work. Beckham later expressed his frustration with how the situation unfolded, suggesting that he felt the team had given him an opportunity that ultimately prevented him from exploring other options earlier in the season.

Advertisement

What’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Team?

Odell Beckham Jr. has already found another opportunity in the NFL, signing with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on October 7. Minnesota subsequently elevated him to the active roster for its Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, giving the veteran receiver a chance to make his debut with his new team. The move came as the Vikings dealt with injury concerns involving wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The Vikings have several connections that could help Beckham settle in quickly. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips worked with him during his time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when Beckham helped the team win Super Bowl LVI. He also has a relationship with Jefferson, another potential benefit as he attempts to establish himself in Minnesota’s passing attack.

Beckham’s departure from New York was accompanied by public comments from both sides. Harbaugh said the Giants simply were not getting enough production from the receiver and took responsibility for the lack of opportunities, explaining: “Put it on us. We weren’t able to get it done.” Beckham, meanwhile, shared his disappointment on social media after the release, saying the decision hurt him and that he felt he could have been playing elsewhere. Now with the Vikings, he has a fresh opportunity to prove he can still contribute at the NFL level.

Advertisement

Key takeaways