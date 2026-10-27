Cam Skattebo backed by NY Giants HC John Harbaugh against NFL after controversial flag

John Harbaugh took a stand in defense of Cam Skattebo after the NFL penalized the New York Giants running back following their most recent game.

It’s clear that Cam Skattebo’s physical style of play is one of his greatest strengths, although it often pushes him to the limit. Following the New York Giants’ most recent game against the Houston Texans, Skattebo himself defied the NFL after receiving a controversial flag, even earning the support of head coach John Harbaugh in the process.

“I’m quite sure [Skattebo is] not trying to use his helmet as a weapon, as a battering ram,” Harbaugh told reporters, via ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan. “It’s not the way he’s thinking. He’s leading with his shoulder. That’s what he’s trying to do. . . .

“So, I didn’t have a problem with the technique personally at all, but we haven’t heard from the league. Maybe they’ll be able to enlighten us a little bit on it in terms of what they want us to teach, and that would be great.”

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The use of the helmet during collisions can often be deemed a penalty by officials. Moving forward, Skattebo will need to be more cautious to avoid penalties that could hurt not only him but also the Giants in crucial moments of a game.

Cam Skattebo with one of the most violent TRUCK STICKS you’ll ever see. The Giants sophomore RB is arguably the SCARIEST runner in the entire NFL 😳🤯 https://t.co/Jj6TRvIOgI — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 26, 2026

The rule against lowering the helmet

The NFL‘s “Use of the Helmet” rule is basically football’s way of saying, “keep your head up and play safe.” Under Rule 12, Article 10(a), it’s an automatic 15-yard penalty whenever a player lowers their head to initiate forcible contact using any part of their helmet against an opponent.

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Beyond the penalty flag, severe or flagrant hits can lead to an immediate ejection, heavy league fines, or even a suspension. The whole point is to cut down on dangerous, head-first spear tackles, protecting defensive players and ball-carriers alike from traumatic brain injuries and neck spinal trauma.

Bottom line: if you drop your skull to deliver a blow, you’re costing your team yards and putting both yourself and your opponent at serious risk.

Key takeaways

The NFL flagged Cam Skattebo for a hard collision during the Giants-Texans game.

for a hard collision during the Giants-Texans game. Head coach John Harbaugh defended Cam Skattebo, stating he led with his shoulder.

Lowering the helmet carries an automatic 15-yard penalty under NFL Rule 12, Article 10(a).