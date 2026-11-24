The University of Maryland recently met with Dennard Wilson, the current defensive coordinator under John Harbaugh with the New York Giants.

The New York Giants‘ performance so far this season has put the spotlight on several members of John Harbaugh‘s coaching staff. The University of Maryland recently held a virtual meeting with Dennard Wilson as part of its search to fill the vacant head coaching position. However, Harbaugh himself revealed that his defensive coordinator will remain in East Rutherford.

“He’s not going to leave the Giants to go in the middle of the season to take the Maryland job,” Harbaugh said during his Monday media session. “I don’t know if he’ll take the job or not. I mean, he’s a Maryland grad. We’re getting ahead of ourselves a little bit, I would say. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. How about that?”

Harbaugh’s confidence regarding his defensive coordinator’s future was clearly reflected in his own words: “No level of concern that it would interrupt our season at all,” the head coach firmly stated. “None.”

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Wilson’s outstanding work in New York

In his first season as defensive coordinator under John Harbaugh, Dennard Wilson has completely transformed the Giants into one of the stingiest units in football, propelling the team to a 6–3–1 start atop the NFC East.

New York Giants defense.

Despite overcoming season-ending injuries to key starters like Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds, Wilson’s scheme ranks seventh overall in total defense (310.5 yards allowed per game), fifth against the pass (193.4 yards per game), and 12th in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

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Behind an aggressive secondary that has racked up 10 interceptions—fourth-most in the NFL—New York has held nine of its first ten opponents under 30 points, including a dominant Week 11 effort that choked out a red-hot Jacksonville offense for just 18 points.

A story that goes back to Maryland

Dennard Wilson’s ties to Maryland run deep—it’s literally where he grew up, played his college ball, and launched his coaching career. Raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wilson suited up as a four-year letterman defensive back for the Terrapins from 2000 to 2003, starting on the 2001 ACC Championship squad before earning All-ACC honorable mention honors as a senior.

After a brief stint in the NFL, he circled right back to College Park in 2007 to break into coaching as a graduate assistant under his former college coach, Ralph Friedgen, kicking off the journey that eventually turned him into an NFL defensive coordinator.

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Key takeaways