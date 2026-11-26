The New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, are hoping to have Abdul Carter available for their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts during the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants‘ recent win over the Jacksonville Jaguars boosted their NFC East odds, but it also came with a physical setback. Abdul Carter finished the game dealing with an injury, and while John Harbaugh remains cautious about his recovery, he hopes to have the linebacker available for the Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Carter missed the most recent practices, prompting Harbaugh to tell the media that he is being evaluated on a ‘day-to-day’ basis. However, the head coach added that the LB should be “fine” for Sunday.

Abdul Carter has become a key piece of the Giants‘ defense, and the team needs him during this crucial stretch of the season. Fortunately for Big Blue, all signs point to him being available at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

What exactly happened to Abdul Carter?

Coming off a dominant two-sack showing that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the Giants’ 23–18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Abdul Carter picked up a minor ankle/calf injury during the matchup.

Abdul Carter #3 of the New York Giants celebrates a sack of Trevor Lawrence.

This issue left him officially listed as questionable ahead of Week 12, but there is confidence around East Rutherford that No. 3 will be available, potentially posing a nightmare for the opposing quarterback.

Advertisement

A defensive cornerstone for Harbaugh

In his second NFL season, Abdul Carter has quickly evolved into the centerpiece of John Harbaugh’s defense in New York, starting all 10 games so far and racking up 26 combined tackles, four sacks, five tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

While his raw sack numbers are still climbing, his relentless motor off the edge—highlighted by 37 total pressures and a dominant 12-pressure, two-sack explosion against Jacksonville—has turned him into Harbaugh’s most reliable tone-setter and the driving force behind the Giants’ push atop the NFC East.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Key takeaways