CeeDee Lamb sets bar high after Cowboys’ big win vs. Texans

The Dallas Cowboys secured an important win over the Houston Texans, with CeeDee Lamb emerging as one of the key players.

It was not just another game for CeeDee Lamb since entering the NFL. The big win by his Dallas Cowboys over the Houston Texans moved No. 88 into fourth place on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list, and now his sights are set well beyond those numbers.

“Honestly, right now, I can’t really fathom it, but I will say I am grateful for the opportunity,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “It’s a lot of emotions going through me right now, and as far as preparing for the next game, that’s kind of how I motivate myself: ‘What can I possibly do with the next game to capitalize off this one?’

“But a moment of gratitude, I’m definitely happy to be in this position. I’m happy for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to breaking more records. That’s no nothing toward the guys that’re ahead of me, but I’m coming.”

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Dak Prescott has found Lamb to be one of his favorite targets in the Cowboys’ passing attack. Can he continue to climb the rankings throughout the remainder of the season?

Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb wants to keep making history

The 198 receiving yards Lamb recorded at NRG Stadium vs Texans moved him into fourth place on the Cowboys’ all-time receiving yards list, passing wide receiver Drew Pearson, who held the spot with 7,822 yards through 1983. Next target? Catching Tony Hill and breaking into the top three.

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Player Position Total yds Jason Witten TE 12,977 Michael Irvin WR 11,904 Tony Hill WR 7,988 CeeDee Lamb WR 7,914 Drew Pearson WR 7,822

Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb closing in on Hill

CeeDee Lamb is closing in on the top 3 all-time receiving yards leaders, and he’ll have a prime opportunity to secure his podium spot over Dallas’ next four games. First up, the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, October 8.

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They then hit the road for back-to-back high-stakes away games against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 18, followed by a division showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, October 26. Finally, Dallas returns home to Arlington to square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 1.

Key takeaways