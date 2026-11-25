Thanksgiving has been a fixture on the NFL calendar for decades, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys becoming synonymous with the holiday. But their long-standing tradition is just part of a story that spans generations of football.

Thanksgiving and football have been linked for generations, making the holiday one of the NFL’s most beloved traditions. The games have become as much a part of the celebration as the food itself.

The tradition dates back to 1934, when the Detroit Lions faced the Chicago Bears in their first Thanksgiving Day game. Their decision to play on the holiday helped establish them as the team with the most Thanksgiving Day appearances.

Dallas joined the holiday tradition in 1966, adding another historic franchise to the spotlight. With the NFL expanding its schedule to include a third game in 2006, more teams have had the opportunity to make their mark on the holiday.

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Which NFL team has the most Thanksgiving wins?

The Detroit Lions have the most Thanksgiving Day wins in NFL history, with 38 victories entering the 2026 holiday slate. The franchise also holds the record for the most appearances on Thanksgiving, having played 85 games through 2025.

The Detroit Lions celebrate and eat turkey in 2024 (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit’s tradition began in 1934, when the Lions faced the Chicago Bears in their first holiday matchup. The team has played on Thanksgiving every year since 1945, making it one of the most recognizable parts of the NFL calendar.

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Their long-standing presence has also brought plenty of memorable moments, including their 45-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1983, which remains the most lopsided Thanksgiving win in franchise history.

The Dallas Cowboys rank second in victories, with 34 wins entering 2026. They began their holiday tradition in 1966 and have become the other permanent fixture of the schedule, usually hosting the late-afternoon game.

What is the biggest Thanksgiving Day win in NFL history?

The Dallas Cowboys own the largest margin of victory in an NFL Thanksgiving game, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 51-7 in 1980. The 44-point difference remains the biggest winning margin in the holiday’s history.

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The Cowboys dominated the matchup on November 27, 1980, turning Thanksgiving into a one-sided affair at Texas Stadium. Dallas’ 51 points also made it one of the highest-scoring performances by a team on the holiday.

The Detroit Lions hold the second-largest margin, beating the Steelers 45-3 in 1983 for a 42-point victory. Another notable blowout came in 1977, when the Dolphins defeated the Cardinals 55-14, a 41-point difference.

How did the NFL add a third Thanksgiving game?

The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game in 2006, introducing a primetime matchup as part of the league’s expanded holiday coverage. The new game was broadcast by NFL Network, giving another team the opportunity to play.

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The addition of a nighttime game changed that format, allowing the NFL to showcase a different matchup and reach fans throughout the day.

The move also helped turn Thanksgiving into a full-day football event, with three games featuring teams from across the league. Since then, the primetime matchup has become a regular part of the holiday slate.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Lions lead NFL history with 85 Thanksgiving appearances and 38 holiday wins.

and 38 holiday wins. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 51-7 in 1980 , the largest Thanksgiving margin.

, the largest Thanksgiving margin. The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game in 2006, introducing a primetime matchup.